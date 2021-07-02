Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry that is open on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/870-0005. fairview-baptist.org.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers three in-person worship services and two formats: 8 and 11:15 a.m. traditional and 9:30 a.m. contemporary. The 11:15 a.m. worship is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The church will host a Fourth of July event after worship with live music, hot dog picnic, games and more. fumcva.org.
Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., will host Messy Church on Thursday, 6–8 p.m. This free, all-ages event begins with a meal at 6 p.m., then explores a biblical theme through hands-on creative activities and concludes with a short message from the pastor. RSVPs are appreciated. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com; facebook.com/hillcrestumc.fredericksburg.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. The food pantry will be open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William St. and College Ave, offers a food pantry and financial assistance the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 5–6 p.m. Those seeking financial assistance for rent or utilities should bring documentation of the overdue bills. The church has recently completed construction of an outdoor labyrinth on the church grounds. All are invited to visit and experience the labyrinth often. The Trinity labyrinth will be blessed at a Holy Communion service on the labyrinth at 10 a.m., July 10; lawn chairs are suggested. 540/373-2996.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The food pantry is accepting new enrollments. Food is distributed on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon, with curbside pick up. 540/582-5530.
New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, will hold service in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, holds in-person services on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, is meeting in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Online worship services continue on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Small group meetings via Zoom are available. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.
Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., holds in-person worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed online at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a contactless, drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.
Turning Point Christian Church, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold its first organized public worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. 540/295-2676; yourturningpointchurch.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, is meeting in person with COVID restrictions in place; masks and social distancing are required. Sunday celebration service is also livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet every third Thursday, 3:30–5:30 p.m. There is no cost to come and shop for items needed. Bring ID for food pantry; no ID required for clothes. Mask available upon request. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, is now holding in-person worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing is required. 540/752-5630.
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers indoor worship with the Holy Eucharist on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The church also offers livestreamed worship services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation (including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable at any time after the fact at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. The church provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., is closed for on-site services. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com; bstva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “Side with Love” Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and youth RE via Zoom. Lunchtime meditation is Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. For Zoom link visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, will hold drive-up Sunday service at 9 a.m.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, holds services Sundays at 9 and 10 a.m., following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host Vacation Bible School July 12–16, from 6–8 p.m., for kids ages 5–12. The theme is “Explore With Us: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” Register at vbspro.events/p/events/shiloh2021. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, is open for in-person worship at 8 and 10 a.m. Be prepared to follow the current health guidelines for social distancing. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will hold worship on the church grounds on Sunday at 10 a.m.; it will also be virtual.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold service Sunday 11 a.m. on Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID:8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups. The church expects to meet at this new location, the school, for the better part of the summer.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will hold in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Online Wednesday Bible study, the Book of Luke, is at 7 p.m. by conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, will host the Freedom Car and Truck Show on Sunday, 1–5 p.m. Music, food and family fun. Trophies will be awarded to Best of Show, Board’s Pick, Peoples Choice and Top 25. Free admission. Proceeds will benefit Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services. herestores.com.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts open Bible study every Friday at 1 p.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., offers Holy Communion on Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m., and a Healing and Holy Communion service on Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. This week the pantry is in need of toothbrushes, toothpaste, tampons, juice boxes, canned corn, ramen soups, lunch meat and sliced cheese. Please drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–noon, or mail a monetary donation to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701. Collection boxes have also been placed at the Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.
Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, is holding services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday in-house worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating, CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458.