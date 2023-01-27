Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Sunday worship times are 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m., with livestream on YouTube and Facebook. Nursery available 8–11 a.m. Moms Morning In is Wednesday, small groups for men and women are Thursday. Kids Night In/Parents Night Out is Feb. 12 and $3 per child. Family Dinner is Feb. 15. Food Pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 2–4 p.m.; volunteers welcome. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#. 540/371-2878; mtzionfbg.org.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church’s website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463, ID 3487 96 5653. The church will host the Jamaica Youth Chorale on its Redemption Songs Tour on Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue. Worship services are held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and noon Wednesdays. A food pantry and financial assistance is available. Those seeking assistance should call the church at 540/373-2996. Someone will return your call and explain the procedure for requesting help. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The online meditation room in the Spirituality Center offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Children’s activity bags available. Nursery and Christian education are also at 10:30 a.m. The Thrift Shop is open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds help support outreach programs. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from lockers on the church campus; for more information email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. On Wednesday night, AWANA Clubs and youth Bible study meet at 6:15 p.m., and adult prayer group is at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Mercy Hill Community Church, 9215 Courthouse Road, holds Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Mercyhillcc.org.

New Post Church, 1900 New Post Blvd., worships in person on Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, worships in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. and provides a Children’s Ministry. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person and online on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service is livestreamed on facebook.com/ResurrectionPeople or resurrectionpeople.org. Bulletins are posted one hour before worship. Prayer requests may be left on the chat on the Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person, modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. The Sunday School Ministry will accept monetary donations, canned foods and nonperishable items today, 10 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Have your donation bagged or boxed in the trunk of your vehicle, open the trunk and someone will retrieve the items. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

Spotsylvania Sunday School Union general meeting will be held at Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, on Sunday at 10 a.m. The meeting will include the election of the officers for the Union. A regular service will be conducted by Elder Donnell Comfort, pastor of Branch Fork Baptist Church. SpotsylvaniaSundaySchoolUnion@gmail.com.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, worships Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z_E-wP7w. A community breakfast will be held today at 9 a.m. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, worship service will be held at 11 a.m. Following the service, a luncheon will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday’s service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Traditional services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Sunday School for all ages is 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., following current guidelines. A food pantry for qualified families is open every other Thursday from 3–5 p.m. 540/752-3108; antiochumcstafford.org.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway. Sunday worship schedule is 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Broadcasts for morning prayer continue at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch on most Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and most weekdays at 8 a.m. Bible studies on most Wednesday mornings and evenings are streamed on Facebook; a new morning series starts Wednesday. These events are viewable afterward and can be accessed even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on most Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. Both programs will be closed when Stafford County Public Schools announce closings for inclement weather. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Friday evening Shabbot services are at 7:30 p.m. On first Fridays, a family Shabbot service is at 7 p.m. On third Fridays, a tots Shabbot service is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular service at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday Shabbot services are at 10 a.m., and Torah study is at noon. Tots Shabbot is only held in person; all other services are held both in person and virtual. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold in-person services on first, second and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; phone conference call is also available. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked. Communion is first Sunday. Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m., and prayer service is Thursday at noon by conference call to 425/436-6350 code is 245538#. bethlehempbc.net.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday worship is at 10:45 a.m. Childcare/nursery is provided. Masks are recommended for anyone not vaccinated. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 414 Decatur Road. The Restoration Committee is collecting tax-deductible donations for renovations at the church. Donations may be mailed to the committee at the church address. 540/659-4362; oakgrovestafford@comcast.net; oakgrovestafford.org.

Rock Hill Baptist Church, 12 Van Horn Lane. On Sunday, Bible study for all ages is at 9:30 a.m.; worship service is at 11 a.m. and available online. Wednesday Bible study is at 12:30 p.m. 540/752-0336; rockhillbaptistchurch.org.

St. Luke’s Anglican Church, 65 Warrenton Road, Falmouth, offers traditional Anglican worship using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer on Sundays at 10 a.m., with Sunday school for children. Prayer and Holy Eucharist are offered Tuesday through Friday at noon. 540/371-8405; stlukeanglican.org.

St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. 540/373-8759; stmtoday.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Sunday service and youth RE is at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Sunday’s program: “Keeping De-Centering Work at the Center of Our Faith.” For Zoom link, visit UUFFVA.org. 540/310-4001.

Unity of Fredericksburg. Sunday Services will now be held online through Zoom and YouTube livestreaming on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. Email info@uofva.org for the link. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

God’s Holy Temple, 17192 Kings Highway. Services are held on Sundays at 11 a.m., and Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sundays, a contemporary service is held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service is held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. View online services on the church Facebook page. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will not hold a service on Sunday. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Road, Ruther Glen, meets in person on Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 11251 Tower Road, Unionville. Sunday’s service is at 10 a.m.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 69720505050; or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook or YouTube. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Christ Episcopal Church, 14586 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station, will hold a regular church service Sunday at 9 a.m. christchurchbs.com.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts worship in person on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will host its annual Groundhog Supper on Feb. 4, 5–7 p.m. Adults $12, children 5-12 years old $6, children under 5 years of age eat free. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, and milk or orange juice. stevensburgbaptist.org.

REGIONAL

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, seeks a youth/young adult pastor to lead and organize a life-changing ministry, implementing fellowship, worship biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. The candidate must possess a hunger for the things of God and display the ability to follow the vision of the senior pastor. Email resumes to godsservant10133@gmail.com; or mail Box 176, Champlain, VA 22438. The church holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will hold its Sweetheart Dinner & Auction on Feb. 11, starting at 5 p.m. The menu includes your choice of steak or salmon for $20 and a children’s burger for $8.50. Purchase tickets from any of the women in the Women of Grace group or email office.graceumc@gmail.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door. To donate an item in excellent condition or a dessert for the silent auction, contact the church office. 540/684-3535; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating; CDC guidelines will be followed. Sermon is livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.