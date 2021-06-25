Faith Community Notes

STAFFORD COUNTY

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers indoor worship with the Holy Eucharist on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The church also offers livestreamed worship services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation (including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable at any time after the fact at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. The church provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.