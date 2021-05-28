Faith Community Notes

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers in-person, outdoor worship with the Holy Eucharist on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. Attendees can stay in their vehicles and listen on their car radio at 91.7 FM or sit in chairs provided. The church also offers livestreamed worship services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These services and broadcasts of church music (Sundays at 11 a.m.) and other series for adult faith formation (including ongoing Wednesday Bible studies at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable at any time at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. The church provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.