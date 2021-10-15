Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers in-person services at 8:15, 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. A Funtastic Fall Festival will be held Oct. 24, 12:30–2:30 p.m., and include food, games, prizes, pumpkins, music and more. A part of this festival will be an art show that is open to all local artists and artisans, all mediums welcome. To be involved, email communications@fumcva.org. fumcva.org.
Fxbg Revival: Celebrating the Light, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Worship Sunday through Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., with guest speaker Steve Freeman and special music guests. Sponsored by Fairview Baptist Church, Bethel Baptist Church, Ferry Farm Baptist Church, Patawomeck Indian Tribe and River Club Church. fxbgrevival.com.
Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., hosts a new ministry for girls ages 13–18 on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/hillcrestumc.fredericksburg; hillcrestumc.com; 540/898-2180.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in a high-risk category, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m.; the link is available on the church website; or dial in to 301/715-8592 or 833/548-0282. Meeting ID is 932 9289 3123, passcode is 7. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host classical guitarist Stephen Bell on Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert is free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William St. and College Ave., offers a food pantry and financial assistance the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 5–6 p.m. Those seeking financial assistance for rent or utilities should bring documentation of the overdue bills. 540/373-2996.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The Spirituality Center’s online meditation room offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. The church holds in-person worship at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); worship is also streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live. “A Gentle Sound: Discovering God through Taizé,” will be held Oct. 30, 10–11:30 a.m. in person and on Zoom. The thrift shop is accepting vendors for a fall flea market, Nov. 19 and 20, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Single spaces are $30 a day, double spaces are $50 a day. Spaces are 15-by-15 feet. Tables, chairs and awnings are not provided. Call 540/582-5508 to reserve a space. 540/582-5530; christchurchspotsy.com.
Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, holds in-person worship Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, is open for regular church service at 10 a.m., on Sunday. 540/895-5052.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, will host its annual fall festival today, from 2 to 4 p.m.; this is a free event. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. Youth Bible study is Thursdays at 6:45 p.m.; students in grades 6–12 are encouraged and welcome to attend. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a community breast cancer awareness walk today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring Master Sgt. Samantha Vann, best pink costume contest, door prizes, DJ and line dancing. The church will host a drive-through Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31, 5–7 p.m. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, will hold service in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, holds in-person services on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required for all over 2 years old. Online worship services continue on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Small group meetings via Zoom are available. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.
Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, holds in-person services Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., holds in-person worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed online at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a contactless, drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, worships in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m.; masks are recommended for compassion and safety. Kids Care, for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, is held during the 10:30 a.m. service. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z_E-wP7w. A free community breakfast will be held Oct. 23, 8–10 a.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Turning Point Christian Church, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. 540/295-2676; yourturningpointchurch.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, holds Sunday worship service in person at 10 a.m.; current CDC COVID guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet the third Thursday of the month, 3:30–5:30 p.m. Outreach provides a box of food and clothes; bring ID for food. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The church will host Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 6–8 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, holds in-person worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing is required. 540/752-5630.
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers worship in its historic church building on Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages in the Christian Formation and Fellowship Building on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation, including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. On-site services are held every other week; the schedule is posted at bstva.org. 540/373-4834.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will hold its annual Women’s Conference today, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Shirley Ellinger will be guest speaker, and there will be special music. To register or for more information, email joaniedeshazo@aol.com. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, holds in-person worship at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, holds Sunday service and youth RE on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Sunday’s program is “We are the Stewards of God’s Diversity.” Lunchtime mediation is Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom. For Zoom link visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, holds in-person worship service on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.
Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, will mark its 145th anniversary on Sunday with services at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; brunch will be served at 1 p.m. Pastor Robert Eaby and Cornerstone Chapel Church, King George, will be the guests at 3 p.m. The church holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.
Montague Baptist Church, 11286 Milbank Road, will host a gospel sing with One Lane Bridge and Justified today at 6 p.m.; an ice cream fellowship will follow.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, holds services Sundays at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., and Sunday school, 9:30–10:15 a.m., following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church’s Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host Trunk or Treat on Oct. 27, 6–7 p.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, is open for in-person worship at 8 and 10 a.m. Be prepared to follow the current health guidelines for social distancing. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, holds weekly worship service in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service on Sunday at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Use us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. On Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., the church will host a fish fry, at $10 a plate, and a gospel sing, featuring True Spirit, Justified, The Canters, Madison Creek and Paul Kirk & Friends. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are being followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.
River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Online Wednesday Bible study, the Book of Luke, is at 7 p.m. by conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. The pantry is in need of drinks, bottled water, Gatorade and soda, individually wrapped snacks, canned fruit and instant oatmeal. Drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–noon, or mail a monetary donation to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701. Collection boxes have also been placed at the Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.
Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday in-house worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating, CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee