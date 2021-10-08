Faith Community Notes

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers worship in its historic church building on Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages in the Christian Formation and Fellowship Building on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These worship services and various series for adult faith formation (including Bible studies on most Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series on most Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.