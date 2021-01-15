Faith Community Notes

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road. The Sunday School Ministry will accept monetary donations, canned foods and nonperishable items Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Drive to the front entrance of the church, and pull up to the church steps. Have your donation bagged or boxed in the trunk of your vehicle, open the trunk and someone will retrieve the items. Enclose a monetary donation in an envelope in the trunk of your vehicle. Make check payable to Second New Hope Baptist Church, and indicate food drive on the memo line. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.