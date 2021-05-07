Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on May 15, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments are required, temperatures will be checked at the door, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org, using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship service Sundays at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook or YouTube. In-person worship services are offered Sundays at 8 and 11:15 a.m. in the sanctuary and outdoors at 9:30 a.m. Registration is recommended, but not required. communications@fumcva.org; fumcva.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. The food pantry will be open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William St. and College Ave. The food pantry is open for curbside pickup, each first and third Tuesday, from 5–6 p.m. 540/373-2996.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The church’s thrift shop, 8947 Courthouse Road, will hold a mega yard sale today, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds help support church outreach programs. The church’s Spirituality Center will present “Discovering Yourself through Discovering Nature” today, 10 a.m.–noon, on Zoom. Participate in activities that reconnect you to the living spirit of the land so that you can help children develop authentic relationships with all of creation and make a positive impact on their natural world. For details and to register, visit christchurchspotsy.com. The food pantry is accepting new enrollments. Food is distributed on second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–noon, curbside. 540/582-5530.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, has resumed outdoor worship on Sundays at 11 a.m. Bring a lawn chair, or sit in your car and tune into the radio station posted the day of service. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will livestream services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, offers online worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. In-person services are temporarily suspended. The “She Speaks” series for women and other options are available on the church’s YouTube channel; small group meetings are available via Zoom. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.
Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., holds in-person worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed online at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.
Saint Faustina Conference–SVDP, 8206 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a contactless, drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month, under the supervision and management of St. Matthew Church. 540/507-8106; svdpstfaustina.org; facebook.com/svdpfaustina; twitter.com/SVdP_StFaustina.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, is meeting in person with COVID restrictions in place; masks and social distancing are required. Sunday celebration service is also livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing on May 15, 6 p.m., featuring The Reverent Quartet. Concessions will not be available. A love offering will be taken for the group. wildernessbaptistchurch.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet every third Thursday, 3:30–5:30 p.m. There is no cost to come and shop for items needed. Bring ID for food pantry; no ID required for clothes. Mask available upon request. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers in-person, outdoor worship with the Holy Eucharist on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. Attendees can stay in their vehicles and listen on their car radio at 91.7 FM or sit in chairs provided. The church also offers livestreamed worship services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These services and broadcasts of church music (Sundays at 11 a.m.) and other series for adult faith formation (including ongoing Wednesday Bible studies at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable at any time at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. The church provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., is closed for on-site services. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com; bstva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host “Not Seven Times, But Seventy-Seven Times: Tips on Forgiveness” with Keith Priest on May 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the church and on Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, visit ebenezerumc.org/events or call 540/659-1349.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, holds Sunday service and youth RE at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Vespers will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Lunchtime meditation is Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. For the zoom link, or if you cannot access Zoom, visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, holds services Sundays at 9 and 10 a.m., following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, will hold service on Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom and the church Facebook page (stpaulskgva). 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will hold worship on the church grounds on Sunday at 10 a.m.; it will also be virtual. 540/775-2688.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold service Sunday 11 a.m. on Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID:8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
River Rock Church Caroline, gymnasium of the Ladysmith Community Center, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will hold in-person Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom call, 646/558-8656 enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Online Wednesday Bible study, the Book of Luke, is at 7 p.m. by conference call at 302/202-1118, using code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts open Bible study every Friday at 1 p.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. Men are invited to join the Brotherhood on Zoom each Tuesday at 7 a.m. The group is currently discussing “The Signature of Jesus” by Brennan Manning. Contact the church office to receive the Zoom invitation. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. This week the pantry is in need of canned beef stew, sloppy joe, chili, chicken and tuna. Drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods at 120 N. Commerce St., Monday through Friday, 9–11:30 a.m., or mail a monetary donation to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, 22737. The prayer luncheon/service will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday at 11 a.m. RSVP no later than 6 p.m. Monday to wayland_blueridge@usa.com; a link will be provided by email. To join by phone, dial in approximately 10 minutes early: dial:1 301/715-8592; meeting ID: 519 704 6290; passcode: 0122105. The Women’s Auxiliary Annual Session will be held in person on June 16, 8:30 a.m. to noon. All annual fees are due on or before that day. Attire is white for members; new members are welcome. For more information, contact Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson at 540/987-3340. 540/661-2013; wayland_blueridge@usa.com; or waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday in-house worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating, CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458.