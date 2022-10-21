Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Sunday worship times are 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m., with livestream on YouTube and Facebook. A chili cook-off is Wednesday; bring a pot for judges to try, or come and eat. The church’s bazaar will be held Nov. 4, 6–8 p.m., and Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m., and features handmade gift items. Baked goods and lunch will also be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the church. Fall Festival is Nov. 5, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., with bounce house, games and prizes, snacks, kettle corn for sale, and more. Two Longwood University choirs will perform Nov. 6. Food Pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 2–4 p.m.; volunteers welcome. 540/973-9021; fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. Trunk or Treat will be held Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#. 540/371-2878; mtzionfbg.org.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., worships in person and online each Sunday at 10 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Worship virtually via Facebook, Shiloh Old Site Live; on the church’s website; or by conference call 1-855/552-4463 ID 3487 96 5653. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. A chamber concert, Scary Music for Organ, is Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are not required but recommended. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue, will host a Red Cross blood drive in Barber Hall (downstairs in the main building) on Oct. 29. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for easier registration. A food pantry and financial assistance is available. Those seeking assistance should call the church at 540/373-2996. Someone will return your call and explain the procedure for requesting help. Worship services are held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and noon Wednesdays. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. yourturningpointchurch.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The online meditation room in the Spirituality Center offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. Nursery and Christian education are also at 10:30 a.m. The Thrift Shop is open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds help support outreach programs. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from Amazon-style lockers on the church campus; for more information email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. On Wednesday night, AWANA Clubs and youth Bible study meet at 6:15 p.m., and prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Mercy Hill Community Church, 9215 Courthouse Road, holds Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Mercyhillcc.org.

New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will host a pork barbecue dinner today, 4–6 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children under age 10. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship services are available on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person and online on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service is livestreamed on facebook.com/ResurrectionPeople or resurrectionpeople.org. Bulletins are posted one hour before worship. Prayer requests may be left on the chat on the Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person, modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. The Sunday School Ministry will accept monetary donations, canned foods and nonperishable items today, 10 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Have your donation bagged or boxed in the trunk of your vehicle, open the trunk and someone will retrieve the items. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Church Road, will host Trunk or Treat on Friday, 5:30–8 p.m. 540/940-3909; spotsylvaniabaptistchurch.com.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Worship is Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z_E-wP7w. A community breakfast is Oct. 29, 9–11 a.m. The five-week Beginners Quilting Workshop runs Saturdays through Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m.; register at layleader@tabumc.org. The 68th annual Thanksgiving Auction is Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, there will be a contemporary service at 8 a.m.; a traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. and posted on the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. Trunk or Treat is Oct. 29, 5–6:30 p.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Traditional services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Sunday School for all ages is 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Trunk or Treat will be held Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., following current guidelines. A food pantry for qualified families is open every other Thursday from 3–5 p.m. antiochumcstafford.org; 540/752-3108.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway, offers worship on Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Sunday school and faith formation for all ages on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Livestreamed worship services are Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These services and various series for adult faith formation, including Bible study on Wednesday at 7 p.m., are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Friday evening Shabbot services are at 7:30 p.m. On first Fridays, a family Shabbot service is at 7 p.m. On third Fridays, a tots Shabbot service is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular service at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday Shabbot services are at 10 a.m., and Torah study is at noon. Tots Shabbot is only held in person; all other services are held both in person and virtual. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold in-person services on first, second and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; phone conference call is also available. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked. Communion is first Sunday. Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m., and prayer service is Thursday at noon by conference call to 425/436-6350 code is 245538#. bethlehempbc.net.

Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host a pumpkin patch through Oct. 31 at Cloe Field, 166 Embrey Mill Road, to benefit the church’s Imagination Library, a local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The pumpkin patch is open weekdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and weekends, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Today and Oct. 29 are Fall Family Fun Days, featuring free hay rides, petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, popcorn and more, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. A free Family Movie Night is today at 6:30 p.m. ebenezerumc.org/pumpkin. 540/659-1349.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday worship is at 10:45 a.m. Childcare/nursery is provided. Masks are recommended for anyone not vaccinated. Trunk or Treat is Oct. 29, 4–6 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy refreshments, games and some treats. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 414 Decatur Road. The Restoration Committee is collecting tax-deductible donations for renovations at the church. Donations may be mailed to the committee at the church address. 540/659-4362; oakgrovestafford@comcast.net; oakgrovestafford.org.

St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. 540/373-8759; stmtoday.com.

Strong Tower Church, 234 Ferry Road, will host free Tower Fest on Oct. 31, 6–9 p.m., featuring games, pumpkin patch inflatables, food, Trunk or Treat and chili cook-off competition. strongtowerlive.com.

Union Bell Baptist Church, 407 Hollywood Farm Road, will hold a 100th anniversary celebration worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Todd Rodriguez Spencer of Buffalo, New York. churchclerk@unionbell.org; unionbell.org.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, holds Sunday service and youth RE at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Sunday’s program: “Courage in Numbers” For Zoom link, visit UUFFVA.org. 540/310-4001.

Unity of Fredericksburg, 450 Solomon Road, holds Sunday worship in person at 11 a.m.; current CDC guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

God’s Holy Temple, 17192 Kings Highway, has recently opened. Services are held on Sundays at 11 a.m., and Bible study will be held every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sundays, a contemporary service is held at 8:30 a.m., and a traditional service is held at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines are followed. View online services on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Trunk or Treat will be held today, 4–6 p.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. Oktoberfest is today, 3–8 p.m.; admission is free. Enjoy activities for children and adults; Christkindlemarkt; and German oompah band Lost Lederhosen. German food, wine, beer and water, sodas, other nonalcoholic beverages for sale. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in person Sundays at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold in-person worship service on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gerald Tyler, associate minister at Living New Life Community Church, Spotsylvania. Trunk or Treat will follow the worship service. To stream the service via Zoom, use us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

First Mount Zion Baptist Church, 17065 Seals Road, Sparta, will celebrate its pastor and first lady’s 35th anniversary on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Elijah Campbell of Mangohick Baptist Church, King William. Livestream on Facebook or via telephone conference line 425/436-6367, access number 201972.

Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a fish fry and gospel sing today at 1 p.m. True Spirit, Justified and The Canters will perform. Menu includes catfish, hot dogs, french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, drinks and dessert. $10 donation. Outdoor event; bring lawn chairs. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will hold an installation service for its 16th pastor, the Rev. Trevor Brierly, today at 5 p.m. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

ORANGE COUNTY

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 11251 Tower Road, Unionville. Sunday’s service is at 10 a.m.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on the Book of Numbers is by conference call at 7 p.m.; dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Christ Episcopal Church, 14586 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station, worships in person on Sunday at 9 a.m. Search “Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station” on Facebook.com; christchurchbrandystation@gmail.com.

Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host the Blue Ridge Chorale’s annual barbecue and dancing fundraiser in its worship center on Friday, 5–7 p.m. Enjoy a barbecue meal and dancing for $20 per adult. Children eat free with paying adult. Carry-out is available.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, hosts open Bible study every Friday at 1 p.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet is in need of canned fruit and boxes of cereal. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. For more information, visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.

REGIONAL

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, seeks a youth/young adult pastor to lead and organize a life changing ministry, implementing fellowship, worship biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. The candidate must possess a hunger for the things of God and display the ability to follow the vision of the senior pastor. Email resumes to godsservant10133@gmail.com; or mail Box 176, Champlain, VA 22438. The church holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating; CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship is livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.