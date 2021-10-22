Faith Community Notes

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will host in-person services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month through December; capacity is limited. Registration is required; call the church office or register on the church website. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m.; the link is available on the church website; or dial in to 301/715-8592 or 833/548-0282. Meeting ID is 932 9289 3123, passcode is 7. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host Scary Music for Organ on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Come in costume. The concert is free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.