Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Jan. 30, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments are required. Temperatures will be checked at the door. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org, using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship services on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. 540/373-9021; communications@fumcva.org.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.