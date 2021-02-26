Faith Community Notes

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, offers livestreamed worship services on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These and other series for adult faith formation (including ongoing Wednesday Bible studies at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.) are viewable at any time at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. A weekly Lenten series with Philip Yancey’s book “What’s So Amazing about Grace?” is Thursday at 7 p.m. In-person activities have been suspended until further notice. The church provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries from the regional food bank and other sources on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.