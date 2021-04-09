Faith Community Notes

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, 22737. The Women’s Auxiliary of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc. will hold its semi-annual session on Wednesday, with registration at noon and call to order at 12:30 p.m. The session will be held at the Baptist Center, and the presenter will be Min. Debra Strother–Yarde, Church of the Living God, Orange. New members are welcome. Proceedings will also be on Facebook Live. Lunch on your own. For more information, call 540/987-3340 or email wayland_blueridge@usa.com. The annual prayer luncheon is being planned for May 12; those planning to attend should give preliminary attendance numbers at the semi-annual meeting, and no later than April 30. The one-day session will be held virtually April 17 at 10 a.m. Check wayland_blueridge@usa.com for contact information after Tuesday. If you have questions or concerns, contact Moderator Snipes at 703/459-0821 or the Association Clerk, Sis. Sandra Hawkins, at sandracrawford12@yahoo.com.