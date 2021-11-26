Faith Community Notes

New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, will hold service in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, holds in-person services on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, meets in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required for all over 2 years old. Online worship services are available at 9 a.m. on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Small group meetings via Zoom are available. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, holds in-person services Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.