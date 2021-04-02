Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship services on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. 540/373-9021; communications@fumcva.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50 percent; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., is closed to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The Spirituality Center will present a virtual workshop April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. “The Gentle Silence: Centering Prayer” will be facilitated by John Farrelly. Explore and practice this method of meditation that places a strong emphasis on interior silence. For details and to register for this Zoom event, visit christchurchspotsy.com. 540/582-5530.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, has resumed outdoor worship on Sundays at 11 a.m. Bring a lawn chair, or sit in your car and tune into the radio station provided. goshenbaptistchurch.net; 540/786-7500.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will livestream services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, offers online worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. In-person services are temporarily suspended. The “She Speaks” series for women and other options are available on the church’s YouTube channel; small group meetings are available via Zoom. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.
Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., holds in-person worship on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., holds in-person worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed online at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.
Saint Faustina Conference–SVDP, 8206 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a contactless, drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month, under the supervision and management of St. Matthew Church. 540/507-8106; svdpstfaustina.org; facebook.com/svdpfaustina; twitter.com/SVdP_StFaustina.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, is meeting in person with COVID restrictions in place; masks and social distancing are required. Sunday celebration service is also livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will stream its sermon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry and coat closet every third Thursday, 3:30–5:30 p.m. There is no cost to come and shop for items needed. Bring ID for food pantry; mask available upon request. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship services in the church’s pavilion at 9 a.m.; a pre-packaged communion will be offered, or you can bring your own bread and grape juice in a zip-close bag. Traditional worship services are livestreamed on Facebook and Zoom on Sundays at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will offer in-person, outdoor worship with the Holy Eucharist on Easter Sunday at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., weather permitting; if rain cancels either service, one will be added at 4 p.m., also weather permitting. Attendees can stay in their vehicles and listen on their car radio at 91.7 FM or sit in chairs provided. The church also offers livestreamed worship services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. These services and broadcasts of church music (Sundays at 11 a.m.) and other series for adult faith formation (including ongoing Wednesday Bible studies at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a book discussion series Thursdays at 7 p.m.) are viewable at any time at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch and can be accessed without a Facebook account. The church provides curbside pickup of takeout meals on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., in the church parking lot for the first 300 guests, and curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot while supplies last. 540/659-4007;aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., is closed for on-site services. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com; bstva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host Easter On The Lawn on Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m.; bring a lawn chair. Easter services will be streamed at live.ebenezerumc.org at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Registration is required for in-person services, and all COVID-19 safety measures will be taken. For more information, visit ebenezerumc.org/easter. 540/659-1349.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, holds Sunday service and youth RE at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. For the link to the service visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, will begin holding in-person worship service in our sanctuary starting Easter Sunday; service will begin at 9 a.m. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Weekly sermons are taped and can be watched at fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org/news-and-notes. The church holds a monthly canned food drive the second Sunday of every month 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Donations are taken to the King George Food Bank. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, will hold drive-up Easter service Sunday at 10 a.m.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. On Sunday, Easter sunrise service will be held outside, weather permitting, at 6:45 a.m., and festival worship service with Holy Eucharist is at 10 a.m., following COVID guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will hold a sunrise service at the cross near the cemetery at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a prepared, take home continental breakfast. Easter worship with the Lord’s Supper is at 11 a.m. There will also be a flowering of the cross. These in-person events will follow COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required. The worship service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page and web site. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, will hold service on Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom and the church Facebook page (stpaulskgva). 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will hold Easter services at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a joint Easter sunrise virtual service with Zion Grove Baptist Church on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. There will also be an 11 a.m. virtual service. Both services will be on Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID:8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
River Rock Church Caroline, gymnasium of the Ladysmith Community Center, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, Easter sunrise service will be celebrated Sunday at 6 a.m. with Holy Communion. It will be held outside, under the tent. There will be no second service. Wednesday Bible study, the Book of Luke, is at 7 p.m. by conference call at 302/202-1118, code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., holds online adult Sunday school and prayer groups. Zoom links are on the church website and Facebook. Contact the church office to sign up to receive other Zoom invitations. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. Drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St., Monday through Friday, 9–11:30 a.m., or mail a monetary donation to The Culpeper Food Closet, Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, 22737, will hold a virtual one-day session on April 17 at 10 a.m. Check wayland_blueridge@usa.com for contact information after April 13. If you have questions or concerns, contact Moderator Snipes at 703/459-0821 or the Association Clerk, Sis. Sandra Hawkins, at sandracrawford12@yahoo.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday in-house worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating, CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458.
Trinity Baptist Church, 8803 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, will hold revival services Sunday through Wednesday with Evangelist Mark Rogers of Fairbanks, Alaska, as guest preacher. Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, services will be at 7:30 p.m. Evangelist Rogers and his family will also provide special music. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services; call 540/347-7640 or visit tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children ages 3 and younger.
—Compiled by Tara Lee