Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Traditional worship is held at 8:15 and 11:15 a.m. Contemporary worship is held at 9:45 a.m. Livestream at 11:15 a.m. on YouTube (fumcva). The church will host children’s Easter egg hunts on Methodist Green after each service, and nursery care for 5 and under is available all morning. fumcva.org.

Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10 a.m. The next Messy Church will be Thursday at 6 p.m. The free all-ages event includes a church-sponsored dinner. RSVP not required but appreciated. Monumental VBS will be June 13–17, 6–8 p.m. Register at vbspro.events/p/events/humcfxbg. 540/898-2180; hillcrestumc.com.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity is limited to 50%; face coverings and social distancing are mandatory. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in a high-risk category, stay home and watch services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, hosts a drive-in service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. Easter sunrise service will be held at Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The church is now open for in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. Access the church through the front or side doors. The food pantry is open on the second and fourth Friday of each month, 9 a.m.–noon, and can be accessed from the glass door in front of the church located on Sophia Street. Follow posted signs for directions and safety procedures. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy will perform a concert with John and Mary Vreeland on April 24 at 3 p.m. The concert is free with donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.

Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue, offers a food pantry and financial assistance. Those seeking assistance should call the church at 540/373-2996. Someone will return your call and explain the procedure for requesting help. Worship services are held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and noon Wednesdays. trinity-fredericksburg.org.

Zion Church of Fredericksburg, 2222 Emancipation Highway, will partner with other local churches in the area for the National Day of Prayer on May 5 at Hurkamp Park. Prayer in the Park is noon to 3 p.m., and Praise in the Park is 6–9 p.m. Food trucks available throughout the day. For more information, email info.zionfred@gmail.com. RSVP at evite.me/mcrbFeBQRf. zionfredericksburg.org.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road. The online meditation room in the Spirituality Center offers Saturday Sits, 35-minute guided meditations, at 8 a.m. Walk and pray the labyrinth in the rear of the campus. In-person worship is held Sundays at 8 a.m. (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II); 10:30 a.m. worship is streamed on YouTube. The food pantry distributes on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m. to noon; new enrollments now being accepted. ALICE eligible families who are unable to come during these hours due to work conflicts may retrieve food from Amazon-style lockers on the church campus; for more information email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com. The Thrift Shop’s annual Spring Flea Market is April 30, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; rain date is May 7. The ECW will also host its annual plant and bake sale, offering a large selection of locally grown annuals, perennials and herbs. A few lot spaces are still available at $30 or a double for $50; call 540/582-5508. christchurchspotsy.com; 540/582-5033.

Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; masks are optional. Services are also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. 540/898-6430; eastlandumc.org.

First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, worships Sunday at 10 a.m. 540/895-5052; firstnewhopebaptist.com.

Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Easter service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is 9:30 a.m. for ages 3 to adult. The church will celebrate its 150th anniversary in April; visit Goshen150.com for more information. goshenbaptistchurch.net. 540/786-7500.

New Post Church, 9400 Thornton Rolling Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed at facebook.com/newpostchurch. 540/287-4100; newpost.church.

Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.

Potomac Valley Church, 12500 Chewning Lane, will celebrate Easter at its PWC campus,1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries. Worship at 10 a.m. will be followed by the annual Great Banquet until 3 p.m., which includes a free meal for all, family-oriented games, Easter egg hunt, and food and toiletries for those in need. 703/878-6937; potomacvalleychurch.com/contact.

Redeemer Bible Church, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 7610 Heths Salient St., worships in person on Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services may also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, worships in person on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.

Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, holds in-person, modified praise and worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Congregants will continue to follow CDC protocols. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.

Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., worships in person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Services may also be streamed at Spotswood.org/watch-live or from the church’s Facebook page. Small groups meet on Sunday mornings and throughout the week. spotswood.org.

Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Church Road. Easter sunrise service is Sunday at 6:15 a.m., followed by breakfast in social hall. Worship service featuring the annual Easter cantata is 11 a.m. 540/940-3909; spotsylvaniabaptistchurch.com.

St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a drive-up food pantry and baby closet 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and 9–11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, holds Worship Sunday in person at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. Masks are recommended. The 10:30 a.m. service is livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCqBMighYztBjqH8Z_E-wP7w. Kids For Christ, for kindergarten through fifth grade, is held during the 10:30 a.m. service. The church will host a 99-cent community breakfast on April 23, 9–11 a.m. The Resource Closet provides nonperishable food and paper/personal care items to families in need on the last Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Turning Point Christian Church, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, worships on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. 540/295-2676; yourturningpointchurch.org.

Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow. On Sunday, a sunrise service will be held at 6 a.m., followed by a light breakfast. Sunday School will occur at 9:45 a.m. A traditional service will be held at 11 a.m. and posted to the church’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, offers Sunday contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Traditional worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m., in person and on YouTube. Bible study is held on Zoom, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The church will host an Easter trunk hop today, 2–4 p.m. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc@yahoo.com; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.

Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, worships in person on Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing is required. 540/752-5630.

Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway. On Sunday, Easter sunrise service with the Holy Eucharist will be held at 6:30 a.m. in the graveyard, weather permitting, indoors otherwise. Additional worship services with the Holy Eucharist will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Electronic broadcasts of worship services are available Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. at facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch. These services and various series for adult faith formation, including a new Bible study series on the Book of Revelation starting on Wednesday at 7 p.m., are viewable on Facebook at any time after the fact, even without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Table provides curbside pickup of takeout meals and Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries on Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m., while supplies last. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.

Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. On-site services are held every other week; the schedule is posted at bstva.org. 540/373-4834.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will have in-person service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; devotion starts at 9:45 a.m. Wear your mask and social distance. Conference call services are Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m.; prayer service is Thursday at noon at 425/436-6350, use code 245538. bethlehempbc.net.

Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road. On Sunday, Easter sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m. in the back parking lot; bring your own lawn chair and enjoy coffee and pastries. In-person, traditional worship with the choir will be at 8:15 a.m. Modern worship with the praise band will be held in person and online at 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org.

Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road. Worship services are Sundays at 11 a.m. in person and on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school for all ages is 10 a.m. The church hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, worships in person on Sunday at 11 a.m.; or connect on Facebook or by conference call to 202/602-1295, access code 778-183-179#. 540/752-4296.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, has resumed in-person worship. A drive-in option is also available. The service can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, will hold a service and youth RE at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Zoom; Sunday’s program is “Awakening to Life’s Miracle” and Flower Communion. For Zoom link visit uuffva.org. 540/310-4001.

Unity of Fredericksburg, 450 Solomon Road, holds Sunday worship in person at 10 a.m.; current CDC COVID guidelines apply. The service is also livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Beginning April 24, the new service time will be 11 a.m. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.

Word Up Ministry, 1739 Rowser Building #A, hosts an outreach ministry on Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Elder Vi Admore 706/987-3667; viadmore@yahoo.com.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, worships in person on Sundays at 9 a.m. Masks are required.

Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, holds Bible school at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday; worship is streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The church’s radio broadcast is Saturday at 4:40 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at dmvpoweredgospel.airtime.pro. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; littlearkbaptistchurch.org.

NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets online Sundays at 9 a.m. at watch.newlife.live. The church also hosts several watch parties each week. newlife.live/king-george; or email scott.lewis@newlife.live.

Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Easter sunrise service will be held outside at the church, weather permitting, at 6:45 a.m. Easter breakfast pot lucks will be held at 7:30 and 9 a.m.; bring a dish to share. Sunday school and an Easter egg hunt will be held at 9:30 a.m., and festival worship with Holy Communion will be held at 10:30 a.m. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.

Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Sunrise service is Sunday at 6:30 a.m.; breakfast will follow. The Easter worship service is 11 a.m., with flowering of the cross throughout the day. Shiloh’s choir, Sounds of Praise, will perform an inspirational cantata April 24 at 11 a.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, worships in person at 8 and 10 a.m., following current health guidelines. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.

St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, worships in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Access the service by conference line at 1-712/832-8330, access code 8055544#, or on Facebook Live.

CAROLINE COUNTY

First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold Easter service in-house on Sunday at 11 a.m. The service will also be available on Zoom. Use us02web.zoom.us/j/8046334233 (meeting ID: 8046334233). To dial in, call 301/715-8592 (meeting ID: 8046334233). 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.

Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, holds in-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. CDC guidelines are followed. The service is also streamed on the church website and YouTube. Bible study is Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.; call in to 978/990-5290, access code 4423893 #. 540/373-0690; lbbcwoodford.org.

River Rock Church Caroline, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen, worships in person on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet in person Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–7:30 p.m. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will hold “The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ” in-person at sunrise service on Sunday at 6:30 a.m., following a complimentary breakfast at Peppers Grill in Culpeper. To participate by Zoom, enter meeting ID 9088220508; or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by #; or view on Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Wednesday Bible study of the Book of Numbers is by conference call at 7 p.m.; dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.

Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host the The Blue Ridge Chorale’s spring concert May 22 at 3:30 p.m. The concert is free.

Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, hosts Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.

Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will host an Easter egg hunt today, 10 a.m. to noon, with games, prizes and refreshments; children, teens and adults are welcome. On Sunday, coffee and refreshments will be served at 10 a.m.; Easter worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Food Closet is in need of canned greens, canned beans and canned vegetables. Visit ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for more information, or contact 540/825-1177, or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

REGIONAL

All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free; a $10 donation is suggested.

Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on May 1 at 4 p.m. Admission is free; a $10 donation is suggested.

First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, holds worship services in the gym on Sundays at 11 a.m. Temperature checks, social distancing and masks/face coverings are required. Sunday worship and Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study is livestreamed at facebook.com/fbcloretto or the conference line, 313/209-8800, access code 2610624#. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors is Thursdays, 6–6:30 p.m.; call 425/436-6367, access code: 871111. 804/443-5007.

First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 24 at 4 p.m. Admission is free; a $10 donation is suggested.

Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free; a $10 donation is suggested.

Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church, 16420 Monrovia Road, Mineral, holds services in person on Sundays at 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540/854-5525; kirk@kirkocliff.org; kirkocliff.org.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate its 146th church anniversary on May 15 at 10 a.m. Spring revival will be held May 17–19 at 7 p.m. in person and on YouTube. Guest speakers include the Rev. Dr. Charles Lundy, Ebenezer Baptist Church; the Rev. Dr. Henry P. During Jr., Star Bethlehem Baptist Church; and Bishop Patrick O. Thomas, Dale City Christian Church. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.

Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Arrive early for temperature check and seating; CDC guidelines will be followed. Worship is livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church operates a food pantry every third Thursday, 5–7 p.m. 540/894-4458; templeofdeliverancehcg.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free; a $10 donation is suggested.

—Compiled by Tara Lee