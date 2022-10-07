Family Changes Everything event champions a new day for family

Bethany Christian Services will host the Family Changes Everything event, a national broadcast and in-person experience gathering like-minded people to celebrate the strength found in family, on Oct. 20. This year’s guests include Grammy-winning recording artist Kirk Franklin; lawyer, speaker and author, Bob Goff; Dove Award-winning recording artist Phil Wickham; leader, pastor, and teacher, Ashlee Eiland; entrepreneur, founder, and foster parent, Peter Mutabazi; and former foster care youth and advocate and author of the new book, “Fostered,” Tori Hope Petersen.

“If following Jesus doesn’t lead me and you to hurting, lonely and isolated kids, we’re not following Jesus. Bethany wants to connect the need with the people of God,” said Bob Goff. “There are so many kids who want a family: 400,000. Bethany wants to connect the need with the people of God. Wherever it is that you’re coming from…If we want to sync up with the heartbeat of God, it’s by finding people that are hurting, lonely, and isolated—and that will be here, not over there.”

Family Changes Everything is in its third year, with a history of bringing in more than 20,000 registrants to the national broadcast. Through the combination of the virtual event and in-person opportunities, Bethany hopes to identify new volunteers, donors and advocates to serve vulnerable children and families.

“I’m a single dad and I’ve fostered 27 kids because family changed everything for me. I want to do the same for kids in foster care,” said Peter Mutabazi.

“I first went into the foster care system when I was 3 years old, and I went to live within 10 more foster homes. Use what you have right in front of you to heal and love the people nearby,” said Tori Hope Petersen. “The voiceless have a voice, we just have to amplify it and listen to them.”

To learn more about local events and to register for free, visit FamilyChangesEverything.org.