Fredericksburg Muslim Youth will host annual Muslim Women's Day event at UMW

A forum titled 'Muslim Women On the Front Lines: Culture, Career, and Catastrophe' will be held at the University of Mary Washington on Sunday.

Fredericksburg Muslim Youth, along with University of Mary Washington and American University Muslim student associations, will host its third annual Muslim Women’s Day event at the University of Mary Washington’s Hurley Convergence Center, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

This year’s theme is “Muslim Women on the Front Lines: Culture, Career, and Catastrophe,” and the program will include a keynote speaker and smaller speaker sessions covering different areas within the theme.

Guests include Dr. Amaarah DeCuir, educator, researcher and inclusive Pedagogy Fellow; Sumayya Tobah, journalist and political producer at CBC; and Iman Garrebala, counselor and community and interfaith organizer.

During the event, local high school students will also present their own takes on the accomplishments of Muslim women everywhere.

Sunday’s event will also feature refreshments, a career fair, a Q&A session and prize raffles. Admission is free; vaccination proof and masks are required.

Fredericksburg Muslim Youth is a nonprofit that advocates for local Muslim youth and disadvantaged communities.

For more information, visit instagram.com/p/CbS3Z2TrBjh.

