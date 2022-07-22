Fredericksburg UMC welcomes new pastor

Pastor Ohhwan Kim has been recently appointed to serve at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.

“I look forward to being an integral part of this community as Fredericksburg UMC actively helps to meet local needs, provides an environment for families and individuals to grow, connect and learn,” he said.

Pastor Kim was born and raised in South Korea. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of three children: Sue, Tony and Hannah. He has a passion for young people, small groups, homeless and community ministries.

“I’m excited to invest in young people with a sensitivity to the changing world around them,” said the Rev. Kim.

He invites families and individuals to visit fumcva.org to see the many opportunities to connect with God and others and change our world through loving service.

Some new ministries coming soon are a partnership with the University of Mary Washington’s Campus Christian Community center, aiming to provide food and fellowship at bi-monthly meetings, as well a “Faith Friends” mentor/sponsorship program designed to be a “home away from” for students, with members of the church congregation.

Fredericksburg UMC has been a part of downtown Fredericksburg since 1802 and was the first Methodist church in Virginia to integrate. By adding a new pastor from South Korea, it continues a legacy of welcoming people of all races and ethnicities to its community of faith.

Fredericksburg UMC is located at 308 Hanover St.

Contact Pastor Kim at Pastorohhwan@fumcva.org.