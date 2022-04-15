Glasgow Farm Church presents live Easter production

Glasgow Farm Church presented “Jesus’ Resurrection 33 A.D.” for four outdoor performances last weekend. The one-hour dramatization featured a 98-member cast and crew and included live music, animals such as a donkey and rooster, and special lighting.

This is the second year that the church has staged this Easter production. With Lanny Larimore as the Narrator, the cast featured Avery Toves as Jesus; Paula Cirillo as Mary, mother of Jesus; Katherine Reed as Mary Magdalene; Martinha Plonka as Mary, mother of James; Brandon Deleon as Peter; and Gregg Marcotte as Judas. The live choir was led by Barbara Perry with live worship led by David Hernquist and music score by Kyle Larimore.

“It’s the biggest community outreach event of our year. We pray for all who come, and count it an honor and joy to serve our Lord by serving His people. People came forward crying, saying they’d never known the full gospel story till now,” said co-pastor Sharon Glasgow. “Young children asked to get their pictures taken at the cross so they would never forget the impact of the night. Several families came forward and said they’d stopped going to church in COVID and said, ‘We need Jesus, church community and hope. Tonight He opened our eyes.’ ”

On Easter Sunday, Glasgow Farm Church will offer a sunrise service in the field starting at 6 a.m., and outdoor church service from 2–3:30 p.m. Co-pastors Dale and Sharon Glasgow started hosting drive-in church on their farm when churches closed two years ago, services have continued outside when weather is good, and inside barn in inclement weather.

In December, they hosted a live Nativity in celebration of Christ’s birth. For more info about the church and its services, visit GlasgowFarmChurch.org or facebook.com/GlasgowFarmChurch.

