Hat Sunday becomes part of documentary filming

Aaron Dobynes, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), has designated the last Sunday in October as Hat Sunday to support the filming of “Exceptional Crowns,” by Queen Productions, a local media company focusing on awareness to bring about social change and racial equity. Parishioners are encouraged to wear hats.

The educational documentary short follows the evolution of hats worn by men and women and the history of hats worn by women Suffragettes. The film also features Evetta Petty, an internationally acclaimed milliner who owns Harlem’s Heaven Hat Boutique. Petty, best known for her unique church, derby and celebrity hats, will be present at Sunday’s event.

“Shiloh Baptist has been part of the fabric of Fredericksburg since 1854 and Fredericksburg is home to me, so I can’t imagine a more honest, authentic place to film a portion of this documentary,” according to documentary director Debra Fulk. “This film, to us, isn’t only about fashion. These hats also represent our history, our collective identity, our pride as a community. I remember going to church as a child looking forward to not only the sermon but also seeing my grandmother and all her friends in their Sunday best.”

Following the service, Petty and local historian Ceredwyn Alexander—wearing period dress—will board an Olde Towne Carriage and ride to Market Square. A free fashion show, which is open to the public, starts at 2 p.m. in Market Square to showcase Petty’s creations.

At 2:30 p.m., the models will proceed to the Fredericksburg Area Museum for final filming and a private VIP sit-down with Petty to learn of her journey from humble beginnings in the deep South to building her hat boutique.