Help ministry feed homeless students during school break

U4C Victory Ministries Inc. is collecting donations to feed homeless students during their Christmas break from school in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline and Stafford counties.

Nonperishable food items needed include breakfast bars, granola bars, fig bars, fruit cups, applesauce cups, mixed nuts and dried fruit mixes, individual boxes of raisins, cereal, peanut butter in individual and regular containers, jelly, oatmeal, microwaveable macaroni and cheese, packets of precooked brown rice, bags of beans and brown rice, canned meats, pop-top ravioli, pop-top Spaghetti O’s, pudding, fruit snacks, low-butter and low-sodium microwave popcorn, crackers, Goldfish crackers, animal crackers, Teddy Grahams, juice boxes, sport drinks and bottled water.

Personal hygiene items being collected include shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, lotion, underwear and socks. Monetary donations are accepted at u4cvictory.org and CashApp: $U4CVictoryMinistries.

Donations may be dropped off at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, Wednesdays, from 5:30–8 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 7.

Volunteers will also be needed to help sort items and load vehicles Dec. 7 from 6–8 p.m.

For more information, contact Betty Banks at 540/300-1876 or u4cvictory@gmail.com.