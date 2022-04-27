Historic Spotsylvania church celebrates its past while planning for the future

Tanzania is a long way from a 19th-century blacksmith shop in Spotsylvania County, but the two are more closely connected than you might think.

It was in a blacksmith shop that one of the county’s older churches, Goshen Baptist, got its start in 1872, and generations later, this now-thriving congregation helped build a church nearly 8,000 miles away in that east African nation. Now, after 150 years, Goshen is celebrating its sesquicentennial, an impressive legacy not only of ministry and community service, but of faith and survival.

“Goshen’s 150th anniversary is significant because of the longevity and perseverance it represents,” said the Rev. Adam Blosser, the church’s pastor since 2016. “Only a handful of churches in our community have been here longer. The church has been here to serve the needs of the community through many difficulties, and we continue to seek ways to minister to both the physical and spiritual needs of the people of Spotsylvania.”

More than one person speaking at the church Sunday morning noted that Goshen has survived two world wars, the Great Depression, and now, two pandemics. It has not just endured during that time, it has grown.

During COVID, for instance, Goshen managed to hold on to most of its members and even saw an increase in donations last year, Blosser said.

This weekend’s anniversary events at Goshen included an outdoor concert by The Chosen Road, a bluegrass–gospel band, on Saturday. During services Sunday, Del. Bobby Orrock, R–Caroline, presented a House resolution commending the church, noting Goshen’s “storied history and legacy of contributions to the community.” After services, church members and visitors gathered for a celebratory barbecue.

While much of the anniversary weekend focused on music, food and reminiscing about the past, the church is also looking to its future and setting its agenda for the next five to 10 years. Goals are as immediate as remodeling the basement for the children’s ministry and as distant as establishing two new overseas missions and building three new churches in the U.S. in the next 10 years.

Located at the intersection of Gordon and Brock roads a mile north of the Spotsylvania Courthouse battlefield, Goshen began with only nine members, according to Sarah Martin, the director of student ministry and the church’s unofficial historian. The Civil War had left the surrounding area and its residents “utterly destitute,” according to a report at that time. Yet, those first members succeeding in building their first church in 1872.

Even as the congregation grew, reaching more than 90 members in 20 years, other changes took longer. It was not until 1937 that the church got electricity to replace its oil lamps, and only in 1957, when the current church was built, were indoor bathrooms installed.

One of those who attended the anniversary celebration Sunday sat in the same sanctuary that he helped build more than 60 years ago. Now 94, Allen “Red” Faulconer of Spotsylvania joined Goshen in 1943, making him the oldest continuous member of the church. He still remembers walking barefoot to church as a boy and drawing water from an open well in the churchyard.

“It could take a book to tell you that,” Faulconer said about Goshen’s impact on in his life. “It’s monumental to me.”

Despite the changes that have come over a lifetime for members old enough to remember, Goshen remains committed to its core beliefs of witnessing its faith to others both near and far, while doing so in a family-friendly manner that continues to attract strangers to its doorstep, members said.

“People greeted us as we walked in the door,” said Orange County resident David Chambers, who said he and his wife arrived late the first time they visited. “It meant more than anything that people were willing to stand up and say good morning. Just the friendliness made us want to stay.”

That welcoming spirit is not contained within church walls. Over the years, Goshen has sent members as far afield as Mexico and Romania, while still reaching out to their neighbors in Spotsylvania.

As former pastor Robert H. Moor observed Sunday, “I see the same enthusiasm at Goshen Baptist Church as I did when I was here (in the 1980s).”

“I don’t believe the best years of Goshen Baptist Church have to be in the past,” Blosser said. “We have an opportunity to chart the future. While the church has been here for 150 years, the community around our church has changed drastically over the last 150 years. The challenge and opportunity for every generation of Christ followers is to adapt our methods to meet the needs of our day.”

Doing so will be not be easy. Church attendance continues to decline in the United States, while the percentage of Americans claiming no religious affiliation has increased dramatically in recent years.

For now, the challenges can wait. Goshen’s members will gather to vote on their new vision statement next month, Blosser said. In the meantime, while waiting for the next chapter of their history to be written, church members can be strengthened and inspired from a past rich in service to the people of Spotsylvania and elsewhere.

“I think it was wonderful,” said Aurie McGee of Spotsylvania, a member since 1973, about the anniversary celebration. “This is a very loving, generous church. It’s like a big family.”