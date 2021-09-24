Impact FXBG to host launch celebration on Sunday

Impact Church of Fredericksburg will hold an official launch celebration on Sunday in the Lee Hill area, with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m. at 4430 Lee Hill School Drive.

Impact FXBG is being started by Impact Church of Northern Virginia as an autonomous church, centered on the gospel of Jesus Christ and sent to the nations, Northern Virginia and neighborhoods.

Brandon Hembree, lead pastor of Impact Church, said that he thinks this is the perfect time to start a new church. “During this pandemic and all that is going on in our country and world, we could all use a little hope.”

After starting Impact Church of Northern Virginia in 2012, Hembree began to seek the next place to start a church. Citing the large amounts of people moving to the city and county and the growing diversity of the Fredericksburg area, Impact FXBG is ready to meet new people and help them get through these tumultuous times. They are already meeting in homes throughout the week for encouragement, working with refugees, partnering with food banks and engaging in community events.

Hembree encourages everyone to come to the launch service on Sunday. “Are you new to the area? So are we. Come be a part of a new movement of hope in the Fredericksburg area where everyone you meet will say, ‘It’s my first day.’”