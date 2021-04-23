Lutheran World Relief Ingathering to be held at Resurrection in early June

Has your congregation made kits and quilts for Lutheran World Relief?

Resurrection, Fredericksburg together with Lutheran World Relief will hold an ingathering June 3–5 by appointment. This event is designed to gather completed and boxed quilts and kits for transfer to the LWR’s shipping facility in Maryland. All you need to do is get them to Fredericksburg, and Resurrection, Fredericksburg will take care of the rest.

LWR kits are specifically designed to help people coping with poverty, disaster, conflict and more. Whether a kit helps someone to maintain good hygiene, care well for a newborn baby, keep education going during a crisis or learn a new vocation, LWR kits provide dignity and hope in the direst situations.

There is no limit on the boxes that you can bring. Remember that boxes cannot weigh more than 40 pounds but can be of any size.

Due to COVID, ingathering is by appointment only: June 3 and 4, 3–6 p.m.; and June 5, 1–4 p.m. For an appointment, email Gail Taylor at gltaylor90@gmail.com and be prepared to estimate how many boxes you are bringing.

Resurrection Lutheran Church is located at 6170 Plank Road.