Rev. McKenna joins Trinity Episcopal Church as new rector
Rev. McKenna joins Trinity Episcopal Church as new rector

The Rev. Cynthia McKenna

The Rev. Cynthia McKenna will be installed as the new Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 825 College Ave., Fredericksburg.

The Rev. Kyle Tomlin, dean of the Fredericksburg Convocation and Rector of the Church of the Messiah, will officiate. The Rev. Jonathan Wickham, dean of the Southern Convocation and Rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Corpus Christi, Texas, will preach.

The Rev. McKenna comes to Trinity from All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Texas and brings many years of experience in parishes and schools, as well as previous experience as a therapist with her own private practice.

All in the community are invited and welcome to attend the installation.

The service will be livestreamed on facebook.com/trinityfredericksburg.

