SAYING GRACE: A conspiracy to revive the love of Christmas

Sunday marked the first day of Advent, the season where Christians anticipate the celebration of the birth of the Messiah, Jesus Christ. This time of year is supposed to one filled with joy, love, hope, and peace.

It is a time to reflect on the enormity of the Christmas story. Jesus became flesh and was born to a poor virgin girl in a stable in the town of Bethlehem. He gave up His divine privileges as the Son of God to embark on the ultimate rescue mission — one that would end in Him taking the punishment for our sins through His death on the cross.

Unfortunately, for many of us, our advent season doesn’t look anything like it was intended. Instead it consists of stress, frustration, despair, and worry. We run from one event to the next, hurriedly marking things off our to-do list, barely taking the time to even think about the true meaning of the season.

We race from store to store buying things with money we don’t have only to give people presents they probably don’t want. Seriously, do you remember that sweater you got last year from good old Aunt Matilda?

What if this year were different? What if this was the year that you rescue your advent season from the over-commercialized rat race that it has become? What if this were the year you joined the Advent Conspiracy?

Advent Conspiracy is a global initiative to turn Christmas back into a time of love, hope, redemption, and relationship instead of stuff, stress, and debt. The movement was started in 2006 by five pastors who joined together to imagine a better Christmas practice for their communities.

Advent Conspiracy has grown into a movement of people and churches resisting the cultural Christmas narrative of consumption by choosing a revolutionary Christmas through four practices: Worshipping Fully, Spending Less, Giving More, and Loving All. What follows is the explanation of those four practices as shared on the Advent Conspiracy website.

Worshipping fully means that Christmas is about one thing: it all starts and ends with Jesus. This is a season where we are called to put down our burdens and lift up a song of praise. It is a season where a king is celebrated with each breath. It’s the party of the year. Entering the story of advent means entering this season with an overwhelming passion to worship Jesus to the fullest.

Spending Less isn’t a call to stop giving gifts; it’s a call to stop spending money on gifts we won’t remember in less than a year. America spends around $600 billion dollars during the Christmas season, and much of that is joyless and goes right onto a credit card. By spending wisely on gifts, we free ourselves from the anxiety associated with debt so we can take in the season with a full heart.

Giving More means giving of yourself. This is the most powerful, memorable gift you can give to someone else. Nobody modeled this more than Jesus. So what does this look like for you? Tickets to a ball game or the theater? A movie night? The main point is simple: When it comes to spending time with those you love, it’s all about quality, not quantity.

Loving All — it all boils down to love. Love from a savior. Love to a neighbor in need. By spending just a little less on gifts, we free up our resources to love as Jesus loves by giving to those who really need help. It’s not that there’s something wrong with the shopping mall, it’s that the better story is about loving all.

It is not enough to say no to the way Christmas is celebrated by many, we need to say yes to a different way of celebrating. Will you join me in the conspiracy to change the way we celebrate Christmas?