SAYING GRACE: A woman's place? 'Wherever God calls her'

One day you’re young and cool, and the next you’re excited to attend a vintage cookware festival. Pyrex & Vintage Fest is an event celebrating a love for all things vintage and Pyrex held in Havre de Grace, Maryland, twice a year. I can’t wait to spend this weekend strolling among the over 50 different mid-century modern vendors all selling vintage items and of course, Pyrex.

For those of you who may not be familiar, Pyrex is a type of class cookware that is still in production today. It reached its height of popularity in the 1950s and 1960s with its bright colors and beautiful designs. I am particularly found of the pink daisy pattern and have several pieces displayed in my pink kitchen.

When we think of the 1950s, our minds conjure up images of domestic bliss—the dutiful housewife, wearing heels, pearls, and a frilly apron, cooking dinner for her husband while he reclines at the table after a long day of work, their two children, a boy and a girl of course, playing quietly in the living room with their Lincoln Logs and Tinkertoys.

We owe much of that vision to post-World War II marketing and propaganda campaigns that encouraged women who had joined the workforce during the war to return home. During WWII, women were rallied to take jobs that supported the “boys,” once the war was over they were told it was their duty to take care of them at home.

Fast forward over 75 years, and women are still bombarded with these two conflicting messages. One camp, most often the church, says that a woman’s place is in the home raising her children and taking care of her husband. The other camp says that a woman who stays home is wasting her potential. She cannot possibly be fulfilled. Some go as far as to say that she is causing harm to the plight of women everywhere by choosing home over career.

A woman’s place is in the home versus a woman’s place is in the workforce, which is it? The truth? I love how author Alli Worthington puts it, “A woman’s place is wherever God calls her.”

God calls some women to work. He calls others to stay home. He even calls some to a life of singleness and to not marry at all. For many of us, our callings are somewhere in between. Since my children were born, I have chosen to stay home while still working as a writer, speaker and in ministry. I have taught sewing classes, sold women’s undergarments, and even worked as an online ESL teacher for several years.

In Christian circles, the Proverbs 31 Woman is revered as the pinnacle of womanhood to which all women are to aspire. She is portrayed as being dutiful and subservient while she works in the home to see to the needs of her husband and children. And while, yes, she did see that her family’s needs were met, she was also a business woman who “considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard ... she sees that her trading is profitable.”

One of my favorite lines from this portion of Scripture is, “She gets up while it is still dark; she provides food for her family and portions for her servant girls.” I have often quipped that I will start rising before dawn when I see the servant girls come walking through the door (the irony is that I am writing this column before the sun has come up). My point is that she was the manager of her household. She saw that things got done and that people were cared for, but she was not necessarily the one taking on all of the tasks.

Now, don’t misunderstand me. I am not saying that there is anything wrong with being a woman who chooses family over career. How could I when that is the choice I have made in different seasons of my life in response to God’s clear calling? I am saying it is wrong to tell a woman that being a wife and mother are her only callings just as it is wrong to tell a woman she can only find fulfillment outside the home.

There is so much more I could say on this very nuanced and complex topic that will not fit in this 700-word column. I could literally write a book on it (and probably will someday!). For now, I’ll finish with these words of encouragement.

Ladies, I encourage you to drown at the noise and focus on the still, small voice of God. Go wherever He calls you to go. Do whatever He tells you to do. Be whoever He has intended you to be. In whatever that might be, if you use your gifts to serve others, to share His love, and to bring Him glory, you will be right in the center of His will for your life.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.