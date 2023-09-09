As another summer comes to an end, children everywhere are trading in their bathing suits, flip flops and sunscreen for backpacks, textbooks and pencils. The lazy days of summer have once again morphed into the frenzied, jam packed schedules of another school year.

In preparation parents head to Target armed with their supply lists. As a homeschool mom, I find myself sorting through stacks of books, lesson plans, and curriculum.

Our children will sit in classrooms, on couches, and at kitchen tables learning the three “r-s”, reading, writing, and arithmetic. They will memorize names and dates, study important events in history, and explore the incredible world we live in through scientific investigation.

We want our children to have bright promising futures and so we do whatever we can to provide them the best education possible. And while all of the above pursuits have value and merit, what if the most important instruction we provide our children isn’t of the head, but rather of the heart?

As a young mother, I was very fortunate to have several older women in my life who had successfully navigated their parenting journey and whose children had grown up to be well-adjusted individuals who loved the Lord and who sought to glorify Him with their lives.

I asked these ladies for advice on how I could help my daughters grow up to be like theirs. One mother unequivocally recommended the book Shepherding a Child’s Heart by Ted Tripp. She credited her parenting success to the principles found within.

Needless to say, I devoured the book and have done my best to implement it into the way that I parent my children. The overall theme of the book is the biblical principle that all human behavior begins in the heart.

The significance of “the heart” — the part of us where our emotions and desires dwell — can be found all throughout Scripture. Solomon warns us to, “Keep your heart with all vigilance, for from it flow the springs of life” (Proverbs 4:23).

Jesus tells us that, “The good person out of the good treasure of his heart produces good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure produces evil, for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks” (Luke 6:45).

So what can we do to shepherd our children’s hearts? Since only God can change the heart, we must constantly be pointing our children to the Gospel of Christ. Instead of focusing on modifying and controlling their behavior, we focus on the root of their actions.

Tripp claims that children are a product of all of life’s shaping influences. He teaches that wise parenting requires providing the best shaping influences possible and shepherding a child’s response to those influences by teaching them to know and honor God.

Building a strong relationship through open communication is essential to this process. We must seek to truly understand our children and to help them reflect on the contents of their heart and discern their need for God’s grace and mercy.

I have learned that behavior modification alone is an ineffective means of parenting because it fails to address the source of the behavior — the heart. By focusing on behavior, we run the risk of creating children who are outwardly obedient, but inwardly rebellious. They may view themselves as righteous, but fail to recognize their need for a Savior. As Tripp warns, parenting by behavior modification can result in producing modern day Pharisees.

Instead of merely enforcing punishments or providing rewards for certain behaviors, we must bring our children to a place where they desire true heart change. The former can be quicker and easier, but the latter approach produces meaningful, lasting results.

I admit that there have been times where I have failed miserably in this area, but God has used the times where I have been able to point my children towards their need for a renewed heart to produce great fruit in my daughter’s lives.

Thankfully, we don’t have to be perfect parents to win at the game of raising children. Instead, we merely need to point them to their perfect, grace-filled Creator and leave the job of changing their hearts up to Him.