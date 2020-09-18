Saying Grace: Always remember where our source of power comes from

After battling increasing shoulder pain and limited range of motion for two years, I decided it was time to give in and have surgery to repair the joint. I knew that I was going to be under general anesthesia for the operation. What I didn’t anticipate was the nerve block they placed at the bottom of the left side of my neck.
The time frame immediately following the surgery is a blur. I vaguely remember waking up in the recovery room and being walked outside, where my husband was waiting to bring me home. The next thing I remember is sitting in our living room recliner and being shocked that I couldn’t move or feel my arm. When I touched my left hand, it was like I was holding someone else’s.
Later that day, when I woke up in our bed from a much-needed nap, I thought that my arm was draped across my stomach. When I went to touch it, I was surprised that it wasn’t there. I patted all over the place and couldn’t find it. I finally yelled for my husband to come to help me find my arm! He giggled as he told me it was laying on the bed right beside me.
Over the past three weeks since my surgery, I have spent a lot of time thinking about how I have lived much of my Christian life like my arm that day. Paul urged the church in Corinth to recognize that, “Just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ. For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body—Jews or Greeks, slaves or free—and all were made to drink of one Spirit. For the body does not consist of one member but of many” (1 Corinthians 12:12-14).
I love the analogy of followers of Christ being like the different parts of the human body. Each member has different abilities and talents, but they are all vitally important to the overall health and function of the whole. Paul goes on to say, “If the whole body were an eye, where would be the sense of hearing? If the whole body were an ear, where would be the sense of smell? But as it is, God arranged the members in the body, each one of them as he chose. If all were a single member, where would the body be? As it is, there are many parts, yet one body” (1 Corinthians 12:17-20).
But like my arm, we must be connected to the power source to operate at our best. My arm could not function because it was not receiving signals from my nervous system. It was still a part of my body, it just couldn’t do what it was meant to do.
Jesus said, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in me and I in him, he will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). When we decide to follow Christ, we become members of His body here on earth. Each of us is given a different spiritual gift that is meant to contribute to the health and well-being of the body as a whole. To exercise that gift, we must connect to God through prayer, worship, Christian fellowship and the regular study of His Word.
All too often I forget this. I know what I have been called to do, but there are times when it becomes such a struggle. I feel like a fish swimming upstream. It is just so hard. There are other times when I have no desire to do the work at all, so I fill my days with a lengthy list of all the things that I enjoy, but that left me feeling empty as I lay down to sleep at night.
If I am honest, I have lived years of my life in a state of physical connection to the church, but in disconnection to the One who gives it life. I venture to guess that I am not the only one who tries to live life on their own. So my challenge to us all is to always remember where our source of power comes from so that we can live as fully functioning members of the body of Christ both for its benefit and our own.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.
