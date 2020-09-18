Saying Grace: Always remember where our source of power comes from

I love the analogy of followers of Christ being like the different parts of the human body. Each member has different abilities and talents, but they are all vitally important to the overall health and function of the whole. Paul goes on to say, “If the whole body were an eye, where would be the sense of hearing? If the whole body were an ear, where would be the sense of smell? But as it is, God arranged the members in the body, each one of them as he chose. If all were a single member, where would the body be? As it is, there are many parts, yet one body” (1 Corinthians 12:17-20).

But like my arm, we must be connected to the power source to operate at our best. My arm could not function because it was not receiving signals from my nervous system. It was still a part of my body, it just couldn’t do what it was meant to do.

Jesus said, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in me and I in him, he will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). When we decide to follow Christ, we become members of His body here on earth. Each of us is given a different spiritual gift that is meant to contribute to the health and well-being of the body as a whole. To exercise that gift, we must connect to God through prayer, worship, Christian fellowship and the regular study of His Word.