Saying Grace: As seasons change, we can count on God to stay the same

Currently, we are experiencing a seasonal change brought on by COVID-19. Our world will never look or behave quite the same as it did before this deadly virus spread across the globe.

Thankfully, throughout all the changes, both on a personal and a global level, we can count on God to stay the same. God, speaking through the prophet Malachi, said, “For I the Lord do not change” (Malachi 3:6). We can take great comfort in these words from the book of Hebrews, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).

The immutable, or unchanging, characteristics of God can bring us great comfort throughout the changing seasons of life. Our God is infinite. He is self-existing and without origin. Paul told the church in Colossae, “He is before all things, and in him all things hold together” (Colossians 1:17).

Unlike us, God is completely self-sufficient. He has no needs, “For as the Father has life in himself, so he has granted the Son also to have life in himself” (John 5:26). Because of this, we can take all our needs to God and be confident that He will be able to satisfy them. He has a never-ending well of goodness, love, peace, joy, mercy and grace.