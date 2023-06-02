It was love at first sight. The red wood siding. The white wrap-around porches. The black shutters. The idyllic wooded setting. I knew this house was for us. I was ecstatic when we moved in nearly 15 years ago. Unfortunately, my enthusiasm was dampened because, even though I had the privilege of living in this fantastic house, it was not truly mine.

As I placed our belongings in the rooms, I heard a little whisper in the back of my mind reminding me that I was living in someone else’s house. When my children would spill something on the carpet, I was driven to get it thoroughly cleaned up because I did not want to ruin another person’s property. Eventually, my children learned to be extra careful in all that they did around “Mr. Don’s house.”

When visitors would come and compliment us on how beautiful our place was, I would feel compelled to tell them that it wasn’t ours. We were just renting. All that changed in 2014 when we officially signed on the dotted line and bought the house that had become our home.

The day after closing, I was struck by how different it felt to pull into the driveway to “my” house. That is when I heard the Lord whisper, “It still doesn’t belong to you. Everything you have—your property, talents, finances, even children—belong to Me.” I realized that I was still a steward of this house. I was just taking care of it for a different owner.

Sadly, not everyone feels the same way about someone else’s property. When my husband walked into the house we had once called home to do a final walk-through with the tenants who were moving out after five years; he could not believe his eyes. The walls were filthy. The hardwood floors were black with mold and rot. Kitchen cabinets were hanging off the hinges. The once-white carpets were nearly black.

Evidently, this family had not lived with the same caretaker mentality. Instead of taking ownership of the destruction, the father proceeded to blame his children, saying, “Well, you know I have three teenage daughters. . .”

I found myself vacillating between feeling angry and violated. I asked, “How could these people treat our property this way? How could they do this to our first house? The place where we brought two of our babies home?” Again, I heard God’s voice whisper, “It was never yours to begin with. All that you have, all that you are, is because of Me.”

Genesis 1:1 tells us, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” The opening statement of the Bible tells us that everything belongs to the Lord because He created it. David wrote in Psalm 24:1-2, “The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it, the world and all who live in it; for he founded it upon the seas and established it upon the waters.”

How would our lives be different if we viewed everything the way I once viewed this house? How would our actions change if we viewed our possessions and talents as belonging to God? Would living this way change how we spend our finances and time? Would we be more generous with those in need?

When people compliment us on something, would we quickly give God credit instead of puffing up with pride? Would our example change the way our children live? How would it affect them if we guided them through our example to be good stewards of all they have instead of placing blame?

The next time I pulled into my driveway, instead of basking in the pride of home ownership, I sent up a prayer of gratitude, thanking God for the immense blessing of this home. I pray that I will never forget the lessons I learned and that I will always live as though I am in someone else’s house.