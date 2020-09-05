Saying Grace: Bible reading is good for your spiritual health

At the beginning of each week, I create a tracker in my planner of the habits that I want to develop. These are regular activities that most people try to incorporate into their lives because they know they will benefit them greatly. If we simply eat right, we would have better overall health. Regular exercise not only improves our strength but also our energy levels.
And I know that I am not the only one that has a difficult time drinking enough water each day. Sometimes I get to the end of a day and wonder why I feel so bad. Then I realize I haven’t had anything to drink all day besides my morning coffee. I know that drinking enough water daily will make me feel so much better, but I still don’t do it.
Just as these important daily habits are promoted for our physical health, reading the Bible daily is recommended for our spiritual health. However, the benefits are much more abstract because spiritual health is much more difficult to measure. Or is it? Well, what if I told you that these benefits are quantifiable—that there are real statistics proving positive benefits for those who read the Bible at least four days per week?
According to a 2009 study by the Center for Bible Engagement, “For adults, engaging scripture for less than four days a week does not appear to have the same protective factor as doing so for four or more days.” When adults read scripture four days a week (or more), they have a 14 percent less chance of feeling fear or anxiety, a 31 percent less chance of feeling discouraged or lonely, and a 44 percent less chance of feeling like they can’t please God.
Likewise, these individuals reported less potentially destructive behaviors. They had a 20 percent less chance of overeating or mishandling food and a 62 percent less chance of drinking to excess. The researchers found lower instances of gambling, lashing out in anger, overspending and gossiping in people who read the Bible regularly.
Incredibly, when making Bible reading a priority for at least four days a week, you are more than 200 percent more likely to share your faith and disciple others, and 400 percent more likely to memorize Scripture.
If your schedule is like mine, you’re wondering how you can fit in at least four days a week of Scripture reading. Thankfully, there are plenty of resources available to get you toward your goal.
One method for planning out my Scripture reading is to use a Bible reading plan. It’s daunting to pick up the Bible and start reading in Genesis. Admit it, you set out to read through the Bible in a year and stopped around Leviticus or Numbers, didn’t you? Consider using a plan like the M’Cheyne One Year Reading Plan. This plan takes you through four different readings daily: two from the Old Testament, one from the New Testament, and one from either Psalms or the Gospels.
Another method is to use topic-specific plans in the YouVersion app. The app has devotionals and Bible reading plans to cover any topic relating to your life. Start small with a weeklong plan and then move on to a longer one. The app tracks your progress and can even send you reminders.
The app also gives you the option to do a devotional or study with a friend or family member. Since 2020 has been filled with quarantine and isolation from fellowship with others, reading scripture together virtually brings us closer. You can even communicate or make comments within your devotion. Accountability and fellowship will provide the much needed spiritual uplifting you may be craving.
I have a word of caution for you, though: Don’t settle for someone else’s interpretation of the Bible. Reading guided devotionals and Bible studies can prove some benefit, but not more than reading the Bible for yourself. God will bring understanding and discernment when you read Scripture regularly.
Maybe your schedule has picked up as summer winds down, or your children have started virtual school and you’re wondering where you’ll find time for a 10- to 20-minute devotional or Scripture reading into your day. There are also audio versions of the Bible, easily added to your smartphone with apps like Dwell. Play a daily Scripture reading while you’re getting ready in the morning, or while you’re traveling in the car.
Reading the Bible, like many things that are good for us, can be hard to do, but the results are worth the effort. I pray that each one of us will find time to incorporate this life-changing activity into our everyday lives.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com
