Some of my favorite childhood memories are of running and playing with the other children in my neighborhood. David and Brian lived next door. Jenny and Cathy lived up the street. We would ride bikes together in the cul-de-sac, climb trees in my backyard, and swing on my swing set.

Our parents would spend their evenings on the front porch socializing. Everyone in the community knew each other. They spent time together and supported one another in good times and in bad.

My children’s childhood looks very different from my own. I would guess that you could probably say the same thing. We no longer feel safe allowing our children to roam freely around our communities. In fact, what was once the norm is now called “free-range parenting.” Some parents who practice it have even been charged with neglect.

Our neighborhoods are much different then they used to be. No longer is it the place where everybody knows your name. I would venture to guess that most of us don’t even know the first names of the people who live in our neighborhoods.

Years ago, I was introduced to the book “The Art of Neighboring” by Jay Pathak and Dave Runyon through a sermon series at my church. In the book these pastors ask the question, “What if the solution to our society’s biggest issues has been right under our noses for the past two thousand years? What if Jesus meant that we should love our actual neighbors?”

In 2009, a group of pastors got together to dream about what it would look like if they joined their congregations together to really make a difference in their communities. They asked the mayor about the big issues that were facing their city. The mayor answered, “There are a lot of issues that face our community, but the majority of them could be drastically reduced if we would just become a community of good neighbors.”

In the parable of the good Samaritan, an expert in the law tested Jesus by asking what he must do to inherit eternal life. Jesus responded by asking the expert what is written in the law. The expert said, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind and love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus confirmed that he had answered correctly. (Luke 10:25-27, CSV)

Paul reiterated this principle in his letter to the Galatian church when he wrote, “For the whole law is fulfilled in one statement: Love your neighbor as yourself.”

As Christians, we often look at this command and say that everyone is our neighbor and that we should love everyone as ourselves. But what if in this broad interpretation, we end up doing the very opposite? When you aim to hit everything, you usually end up hitting nothing. What if in saying that we love everybody, we actually end up loving nobody?

What if we decided to be more intentional about loving the people in our neighborhoods? What if we took the time to learn the names of the people on our block? What if we made it a priority to listen to our neighbors and find out what makes them tick? What if our neighborhoods relied on each other in times of need, whether it be for a cup of flour or a shoulder to cry on?

We have a tremendous opportunity in our own backyards to love people the way that Jesus told us we are to do. Doing so is going to take work on our parts and it may require us to get out of comfort zones. But imagine the difference you could make in your neighborhood if you got to know your neighbors better. What a difference we could make in Fredericksburg if Christians joined together to become better neighbors.