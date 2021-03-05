Saying Grace: Caring for the flock

Baarack the sheep became quite the celebrity this week after a video of his massive haircut went viral. Baarack was taken to an animal rescue facility for some much-needed TLC after he was found wandering in the Australian wilderness. The large fleece that encased his small body indicated that he had been living on his own in the brush for at least five years.
It took an hour for the 75 pounds of wool—full of bugs, twigs and waste—to be sheared from his body. With each cut of the scissors a new sore or ulcer, caused by the weight of his massive burden, was revealed. No longer encumbered by the weight of the past five years, Baarack trotted off to his new pasture, where he could be tended by loving caretakers.
Sheep like Baarack rely on humans for shearing as excess wool can be fatal. Without his annual haircut, his once beautiful wooly coat began to slowly choke the life out of him.
I find it humorous that, out of all the animals the writers of the Bible could have compared God’s people to, they chose sheep. Charles Spurgeon, a 19th-century preacher, put it this way, “We are frail and weak like sheep, prone to wander—full of wants, powerless in self-defense, ill-able to escape by rapid flight. No creature has less power to take care of itself, this creature must be tended by man or else. Such are the people of God—timid, weak, defenseless, unable to provide for themselves and compelled to depend for everything upon him whose name is, ‘The great Shepherd of the sheep.’ ”
All throughout Scripture, we find references to the fact that God cares for His people the way a shepherd cares for his flock. This comforting imagery is the basis for one of the most beloved passages of Scripture, “The Lord is my shepherd; I have what I need. He lets me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside quiet waters. He renews my life; he leads me along the right paths for his name’s sake. Even when I go through the darkest valley, I fear no danger, for you are with me; your rod and your staff—they comfort me” (Psalm 23:1-4).
It is a shepherd’s job to ensure sheep are safe and that their paths are clear of debris and rubble. He guides them to pastures where they can graze and rest. He brings them to freshwater where they can quench their thirst. He uses his staff to defend the sheep from predators and is responsible for keeping the flock together and finding any who are lost.
The Gospel writers portray Jesus as the good shepherd who has compassion for the helpless, who seeks lost sheep, and whose mission it is to gather those who have been scattered. John tells us in his Gospel that Jesus knows his sheep and that they know his voice and follow him.
An oft-overlooked aspect of the Christmas story is the fact that Jesus was placed in the same container used to keep and protect the newborn male lambs that had been set aside as a sacrifice to God. The lambs were wrapped tightly in special temple cloths and then laid in a manger to keep them contained while they were being examined for blemishes. After being led to Jerusalem, they were purchased by people who wanted to present a sacrifice in the temple to atone for their sins.
The shepherd’s to which the angels appeared would have recognized the significance of the sign they were given, “Today in the city of David a Savior has been born to you. He is Christ the Lord! And this will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger” (Luke 2:12).
As we enter into this Easter season, let us not forget that Jesus is at once both our caring shepherd who lays down his life for his sheep and the sacrificial lamb whose perfect sacrifice paid for the sins of those who love Him once and for all.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.