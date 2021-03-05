Saying Grace: Caring for the flock

All throughout Scripture, we find references to the fact that God cares for His people the way a shepherd cares for his flock. This comforting imagery is the basis for one of the most beloved passages of Scripture, “The Lord is my shepherd; I have what I need. He lets me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside quiet waters. He renews my life; he leads me along the right paths for his name’s sake. Even when I go through the darkest valley, I fear no danger, for you are with me; your rod and your staff—they comfort me” (Psalm 23:1-4).

It is a shepherd’s job to ensure sheep are safe and that their paths are clear of debris and rubble. He guides them to pastures where they can graze and rest. He brings them to freshwater where they can quench their thirst. He uses his staff to defend the sheep from predators and is responsible for keeping the flock together and finding any who are lost.

The Gospel writers portray Jesus as the good shepherd who has compassion for the helpless, who seeks lost sheep, and whose mission it is to gather those who have been scattered. John tells us in his Gospel that Jesus knows his sheep and that they know his voice and follow him.