Saying Grace: Coming together to pray for the healing of our nation

This past weekend, tens of thousands of people joined together in Washington, D.C., to pray for our nation. Hosted by Franklin Graham, son of renowned evangelist Billy Graham, the event was a chance to “pray over America in this crucial time in our country’s history.”
I’ve seen headlines, including one shared by this publication, that characterized this event as a “march to support Trump.” While some of the participants were likely Trump supporters, the organizers made it clear that the event’s focus was “solely, on asking God to heal our land. It [was] not a protest or political event, and we [asked] participants not to bring signs in support of any candidate or party.”
In his letter to Timothy, Paul urged “that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone—for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior” (1 Timothy 2).
In these trying and troubling times, it is important that we come together to pray for both the physical and emotional healing of our nation. And yes, we pray for the president, not necessarily because we support the man himself, but because of the importance of the position he holds.
As the prayerful marched through the streets of our nation’s capital, they stopped at seven different locations where they gathered in small prayer circles to pray for specific people and circumstances.
Their prayers included:
Military, police, firefighters, other law enforcement and their families
Frontline medical workers, salvation of the lost, an end to the pandemic, and strength in families, an end to abortion
The president, vice president, their families and those who work at the White House
Kindness to one another and respect between the races
Healing in communities torn by violence and injustice
Religious freedom and for boldness for churches to preach in a troubled world
Congress, state and local leaders, the Supreme Court and judges across the country
Something very powerful happens when God’s people join together to beseech Him. It is our hope that the heart of God is moved, but our hearts are moved as well. They become more aligned with His will and with one another. Corporate prayer brings us together in a very special and unique way.
But praying for our nation, our leaders, our public servants and our communities is a not a “one and done” event. We are called to “rejoice always, pray without ceasing, giving thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).
So often, though, our prayers are very self-centered. We pray for ourselves and those close to us, but we often neglect to pray in specific ways for the world in which we live. It is my hope that each one of us will take the above list of prayer concerns and lift them up to the Lord each day.
2 Chronicles 7 records God’s promise to King Solomon upon the completion of the temple. God said, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Though this promise was given specifically to the nation of Israel at that time, we can learn something about the character of God from it. God is merciful. He desires that all would come to Him. And because we know that God’s character never changes, we can hold on to the hope that His promise will also apply to us now.
As we move deeper into the presidential election season, let us remember that politics can not fix the deep and divisive issues facing our nation. In the words of Laura Shaw, a prayer march attendee who runs a homeless ministry in South Carolina, “Politics will never get us to unity. It’s only Jesus.”
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!