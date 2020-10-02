Saying Grace: Coming together to pray for the healing of our nation

Their prayers included:

Military, police, firefighters, other law enforcement and their families

Frontline medical workers, salvation of the lost, an end to the pandemic, and strength in families, an end to abortion

The president, vice president, their families and those who work at the White House

Kindness to one another and respect between the races

Healing in communities torn by violence and injustice

Religious freedom and for boldness for churches to preach in a troubled world

Congress, state and local leaders, the Supreme Court and judges across the country

Something very powerful happens when God’s people join together to beseech Him. It is our hope that the heart of God is moved, but our hearts are moved as well. They become more aligned with His will and with one another. Corporate prayer brings us together in a very special and unique way.

But praying for our nation, our leaders, our public servants and our communities is a not a “one and done” event. We are called to “rejoice always, pray without ceasing, giving thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).