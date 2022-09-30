SAYING GRACE: Commitment issues? Some thoughts on making and keeping them

I have a confession to make. I have issues with commitment. Now you might not expect to hear that from a woman who has been married for almost 20 years, but anyone who knows me will tell you it is true.

My commitment issues, though, are not what you might think. I have no problem with making and keeping a commitment (more on that later). My issues are with other people who don’t follow through with the commitments that they have made.

Years ago, I took the Clifton Strength Finders assessment. After answering a lengthy quiz, I received my results detailing my top five strengths or “themes.” Scoring at the top was Responsibility. Someone with the Responsibility theme takes psychological ownership for anything they commit to, large or small, and they feel emotionally bound to follow their commitments through to completion because their good name depends on it.

One of the fascinating things about this particular assessment is that the strengths that it identifies come so naturally to us that we don’t view them as being anything out of the ordinary. We just assume that everyone operates the way we do.

Unfortunately, my experiences in both my professional and personal life have taught me that everyone most definitely does not view their commitments in the same way. Because I realize that I am wired to have exceptionally high standards in this area, I do my best to give people grace, but I admit that it is difficult to do when I am so often left to pick up the pieces and mess.

We live in a very individualist society and it seems like it is becoming more so every day. We are told to “follow our truth,” “let go of anything that doesn’t serve you” and “do what is best for you.” And while that all sounds nice, we forget that no man is an island unto themselves and that our decisions and choices impact those around us. This is especially true for Christians who the Apostle Paul describes as being connected like the different parts of the human body.

I have recently gone through a season where a number of people have broken their commitments to me or the organizations of which I am in charge. It is frustrating, stressful and just downright painful for not just myself, but my family as well. So, if you would be so kind as to indulge me, I would like to share some thoughts on making and keeping commitments.

First, count the cost before you commit to something. Jesus highlighted this principle in the following parable, “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won’t you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it? For if you lay the foundation and are not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule you saying, ‘This person began to build and wasn’t able to finish.’”

Before you commit to something, make sure that you have the time, energy and resources to keep the commitment. Overcommitment is one of the main reasons people fail to keep their responsibilities. It is not that we don’t want to commit to something, it is that we commit to too many different things all at one time. I have been guilty of this and have paid the price on numerous occasions.

So often we overestimate the number of hours in the day and underestimate the time a commitment will require us to devote. A wonderful tool in helping us to assess whether or not we have the bandwidth for something is Time Blocking. This is where you block out each hour of the week on your calendar giving you a concrete, visual representation of your current commitments. See a lot of white space? Go for it. Every moment of every day filled? You probably want to think twice before committing to anything else.

Second, once you have made a commitment, follow through. During what has become known as the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tells us to let our yes be yes and our no be no. If you say yes to doing something, do it. While we would like to think that our choices only affect us, the reality is that almost everything we do or don’t do impacts someone else. If you break a commitment, you will not be around to see the stress and trouble that you have caused but that makes it no less real for those that you have left behind.

I will be the first one to admit that sometimes, despite our best intentions, it is not possible to keep a commitment that we have made due to circumstances beyond our control. When that happens, it is important to do two things. One, we must acknowledge our limitations instead of trying to continue to make things work. Not being able to do something well is just as bad, if not worse, than not keeping the commitment at all. Second, we should take responsibility for making the transition as smooth as possible and lighten the load for those who will be filling in the gap for us.

Recently, a good friend of mine found herself in a changing season, which meant moving on from an organization in which she had been heavily involved. But before doing so she made sure that her responsibilities were covered, helped with the transition and is still there to provide support when needed. Oh, if only everyone would do the same!