Saying Grace: Depression and mental illness do not discriminate

Depression and mental illness do not discriminate. People from all walks of life can find themselves in their potentially deadly grasp. In fact, so often, it is individuals who seemingly have it all that are most susceptible. What happens when a person has everything the world says will satisfy, but they still don’t feel happy?

King Solomon, purported to be the wisest and richest person to ever live, wrote these sobering words, “I have seen all the things that are done under the sun and have found everything to be futile, a pursuit of the wind” (Ecclesiastes 1:14). He discovered that success cannot make you happy, fame is a double-edged sword, and material wealth will never fill the God-shaped hole in our hearts.

I cannot speak to Kryst’s specific struggles, but I will openly and honestly share my own. There was once a time that I could not relate to people who just couldn’t will themselves to be happy until about five years ago when I fell into my own deep depression. Life felt pointless. The repeat of the same routine day after day was mind-numbing. I had everything I had ever wanted—security, a family, a wonderful husband, a beautiful house, great friends—but I was empty on the inside.