Saying Grace: Even in the midst of sorrow, trust God fully

The phrase “it took my breath away” has become a common cliché, but it is the only way to describe my reaction to the footage of the explosion in Beirut. Tears streamed down my face as I contemplated the number of casualties a blast of that magnitude had caused.
In 2004, I spent two weeks traveling through Lebanon sharing the message of God’s love and sacrifice with churches and Christian schools. While there, I visited the Roman Baths and the shopping district that is located just a stone’s throw from the blast site. As the pictures of bloodied victims scrolled across my computer screen, I couldn’t help but wonder if any of the children, now grown adults, were among the victims.
It can be easy to watch events unfold around the world and not feel much at all. Yes, we may think, “wow, those poor people over there,” then we change the channel and move on with our own lives and agendas. But when you have walked, talked and dined with people, it is impossible to not feel a greater sense of empathy and connection.
Terror crept up my spine as I imagined what it would have been like to be in my apartment or shopping for clothing one moment and to have my whole world turned upside down the next. Even more frightening is the fact that we are all just one moment away from a life-altering event such as the one that took place in Beirut this week.
So how do we not live each day in fear? How do we prevent anxiety from disrupting our sleep at night? I believe the answer is found in constantly turning our eyes and hearts toward God’s faithfulness in good times and in bad.
One would be hard-pressed to find someone who had experienced more loss and tragedy than Horatio Spafford. Spafford (1828–88) was a successful lawyer and real estate investor in Chicago. In 1871, he lost his 4-year-old son to scarlet fever and a few months later, the great Chicago fire wiped out the majority of his property holdings.
Several years later, the Spaffords had planned to visit Europe as a family, but business kept Horatio behind. Tragically, the ship his wife, Anna, and their four daughters were traveling on struck another vessel and sank rapidly. Only Anna survived; she sent a hauntingly brief telegram to Horatio bearing the words “Saved alone.”
Spafford’s grief upon hearing the news must have been paralyzing. As he traveled across the sea to meet Anna, he asked the captain of the ship to alert him when they reached the location where his daughters had drowned. It was there that he penned these words: “When peace like a river, attendeth my way/When sorrows like sea billows roll/Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say/It is well, it is well, with my soul.”
I have often wonder how Spafford was able to trust God so fully in the midst of such utter sorrow. The only explanation is that Spafford was able to trust in God’s goodness during the difficult times because he cultivated a relationship with and a deep understanding of God during the good times.
We can each learn an important lesson from Horatio Spafford. As we try to figure out how to live in our new normal of a global pandemic and we wonder what on earth is going to happen next, we need to pursue God’s unchanging presence daily through the reading of His word and prayer.
We can cling to the fact that no matter how much this world changes, He will never change. He is “the Alpha and Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end” (Revelation 22:13).
Finally, will you join me in praying for the people of Beirut? If you would like to help contribute to the relief effort, I recommend donating to the fund set up through Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com