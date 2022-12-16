SAYING GRACE: Expect God to be there through it all

Years ago, when my daughters were younger, I searched on Pinterest for a new tradition to add to our Christmas celebrations. One idea really jumped out at me — a “Mini-Van” Express ride throughout town to look at Christmas lights based upon the movie “The Polar Express.”

I excitedly planned our route to see the best lights and created golden tickets for each child to find as they climbed into their bed. I envisioned their surprise and elation as I yelled “all aboard!” from the bottom of the steps.

The big day came and I told them that I had a surprise for them that evening. They asked over and over, “What’s the surprise?” I finally told them after dinner that we were going to watch “The Polar Express” together as a family — to which they disappointedly responded, “Is that the surprise?”

Knowing what was to come, I encouraged them to sit down and enjoy the movie. Afterward, I sent them up to put on their warmest pajamas. When I heard little squeals of delight come from their rooms, my heart filled with joy and expectation of a great time to come.

As they lined up outside of the van in their robes and slippers, I punched their tickets and welcomed them aboard a trip around town to look at Christmas lights. To say that my youngest daughter didn’t respond with the excitement that I expected would be an understatement. For the first 30 minutes of the drive, she complained, “I don’t want to look at lights. All we are doing is driving around. This isn’t a very good surprise.”

My frustration grew with each declaration of disappointment my 4-year-old uttered. I had expected her to react with joy and wonder and she had obviously expected something much more exciting. Because our expectations went unmet, we were both disappointed that evening.

Life is like that, isn’t it? We have certain expectations of what marriage is going to be, and when our spouse doesn’t live up to them, we are disappointed. Or we expect our children to be good at a certain sport or other activity, and when they show no interest or potential, we become frustrated.

Ultimately, our biggest disappointments stem from feeling as though God has not lived up to our expectations by providing what we want or think we need. Proverbs 13:12 reads, “Hope deferred makes the heart sick.” Our unmet expectations can cause sorrow, anger, bitterness, regret and depression.

One of the circumstances that lead to my daughter’s disappointment was that she didn’t have all of the facts about what was to come because I had not communicated them to her. Our expectations of God and what He will provide for us must always be based on solid truth.

The good news is that God has already shared with us everything that we can expect from Him in the Bible. It is our responsibility to base our expectations on the word of God and not on our misguided views.

Sometimes, our disappointment in God is actually the result of another person’s sin. Our spouse cheats on us or a child turns to drugs and we rail against God, “How could you let this happen?” The answer lies in one of the most beautiful aspects of our relationship with God — free will.

The Lord gives each one of us free will to make our own decisions in life and unfortunately, those choices often result in pain and disappointment for other people. God never promised us an easy life—it can be difficult and we are certain to experience disappointment—but He did promise to be there with us throughout it all. That is an expectation in which we will never find ourselves disappointed.