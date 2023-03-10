“Mom, can I play on the Switch?” “Can I watch Lego Friends on your phone?” “Mom, can I play Minecraft with my sister?” If you are the parent of a young child, these questions are most likely very familiar.

I hear this refrain daily from my youngest daughter who seems to be drawn to electronic screens the way moths are drawn to a flame.

I continually struggle with wondering how much screen time is too much. There are days when I am tempted to let her play for hours on end because it allows me time to get things done, but I wonder what all those hours of electronic entertainment is doing to her little brain.

Now that I have older children, as well, I have even more issues to tackle. Social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat can be a great way for teens to connect with friends. But there is a dark side to these apps, as well— cyberbullying, stalking and pornography.

When I think of my children and the devices they use, I am most concerned about what screen time is doing to their intellectual development and about the dangers of the material and people they could be exposed to online.

But I recently read an article that opened my eyes to the possible spiritual implications of technology. Dr. Kathy Koch shared five lies technology is telling our children (and us) in her article titled “Combating Technology’s Lies.”

Lie #1: I AM THE CENTER OF MY OWN UNIVERSE

If you or your children are more concerned with how many “likes” your post received than interacting with your friends online, you may have bought into this lie. Technology allows us to easily cater to our every whim. We can buy only the song we want instead of a whole album and watch only what we want when we want (with no commercials).

We get used to things being all about us and our wishes and desires. Dr. Koch shares, “We must teach that God is the center of the universe . . . and that all people have value. We must call self-centeredness sin and teach children . . . how to be other-centered.”

Lie #2: I DESERVE TO BE HAPPY ALL THE TIME

Technology contributes to the idea that we deserve to be happy and entertained all the time. In reality, God is not concerned with our happiness, but rather our holiness. To counteract this lie, we must prioritize joy over happiness, contentment over entitlement, and effort over laziness.

Our children need real-life consequences to failures. They need to learn that you can’t always wait 15 minutes to regenerate a “new life” and that sometimes there are no do-overs.

Lie #3: I MUST HAVE CHOICES

Have you ever traveled with your children to a hotel that had only a few cable channels and no DVR or On Demand service? It can be difficult to make them understand that no, I cannot put on “Moana” right now and sorry, we cannot pause “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” while you go to the bathroom.

They don’t know how good they have it, do they? When I was a kid, we only had three channels to choose from and on Saturday afternoons the only things to watch were bowling or kung fu movies.

Dr. Koch shares, “Because of the drop-down menus on our devices and the availability of websites, television channels, movies, apps and other things, our children think choice is their right.”

It is fine to provide our children with choices, but we must teach them decision making, cause-effect thinking and how to handle it when they make unwise choices.

Lie # 4: I AM MY OWN AUTHORITY

We live in a culture where there is no clear standard of right and wrong. Many in places of authority have failed us — politicians, teachers and church leaders. These failures have not gone unnoticed by our children.

TV shows feature homes with no authority figures, or even worse, authority figures are portrayed as being out of touch or clueless.

Dr. Koch explains, “We must help children see that God’s boundaries are because of His love for us, and His authority is designed to protect us.”

Lie #5: INFORMATION IS ALL I NEED, SO I DON”T NEED TEACHERS

Because information is so readily available, children can begin to think that they don’t need teachers. All they have to do is ask Google, Siri or Alexa when they want to know something. But there are some lessons that they will never learn from an electronic assistant.

Furthermore, we must teach our children to sort through all the available information and separate opinions from facts. They need to learn how to synthesize what they have read, form conclusions, ask questions and share what they have learned with others.

It is not uncommon for the above lies to play out in our own lives. By replacing them with God’s truth we will not only set a good example for our children but we will gain compassion for the issues and temptations with which they are faced.