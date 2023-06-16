Not long after I had my first daughter, a woman I met in a Bible study gifted me "On Becoming Babywise: Giving Your Infant the Gift of Nighttime Sleep" by Gary Ezzo. Exhausted and desperate for sleep, I devoured the book, hoping to find the answer to our nighttime problems. It didn't take long for me to realize that the book's rigid, unbiblical, and abusive approach to caring for an infant was not for our family.

When my daughter was a little older, another friend shared "To Train Up a Child" by Michael and Debbie Pearl after a conversation about childhood discipline. When I got to the part that encouraged "blanket training," I slammed the book shut and threw it across the room. I wanted nothing to do with this technique where a child must remain on a blanket for a limited period with a few toys just out of reach and then hit with a flexible ruler when they attempted to leave the blanket to retrieve their plaything.

In middle school, a friend's parents burned her unicorn stuffed animal because they believed a demon had possessed it, causing their child's emotional and behavioral issues.

In high school, some older women in the church discouraged me from attending college because "I was a girl who should focus on getting married and raising a family.”

As a young adult, my pastor told me I couldn't start a ministry to daughters whose dads had walked out of their lives until I was married and "had the covering of a husband."

What do these seemingly unrelated events have in common? The question should be, "Who is the common denominator in each of these circumstances?" Those who have watched Amazon Prime's documentary on the Duggar Family, "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," will recognize the answer — Bill Gothard and his Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Gothard filled auditoriums during the 1970s and 1980s where attendees were taught his ultra-conservative, patriarchal brand of Christianity, in which obedience reigns supreme and any adverse life circumstances result from stepping out from the "umbrella of authority" of those placed over you. This “umbrella” symbolizes the idea that "to be protected from the devil, one must have absolute obedience to those above them in the chain of authority."

My mother never attended an IBLP Basic Life Principles Seminar. I didn't participate in the Advanced Training Institute, Gothard's program for homeschool families. Nonetheless, that hasn't prevented his damaging teachings from creeping into my life.

It wasn't until watching "Shiny Happy People" that I realized the extent of Gothard's influence on the evangelical church. If you have read a book on Christian parenting, attended a women's Bible study, went to a homeschool convention, or listened to a sermon about God's design for marriage in the last thirty years, there is a good chance that you have unknowingly been influenced by Gothard's very unbiblical and dangerous life principles.

I wish I had the space to go into all the ways that Gothard's teachings depart from those of Christ. I think Jinger Duggar Vuolo sums it up nicely in her book "Becoming Free Indeed":

Gothard didn't teach me to be in awe of who God is and what He's done, especially through Jesus Christ. Instead, he taught me to focus primarily on God's punishment. I learned to fear what God could do to me. While the Bible affirms that authority has a place in our lives, Gothard turned obedience into a matter of terror. If I misstepped in any way, I was removed from all protection, and Satan would have full access. "As long as you are under God-given authority, nothing can happen to you that God doesn't design for your ultimate good," Gothard said. This implied that if I stepped out from under the umbrella—knowingly or unknowingly—anything that happened would not be for my ultimate good.

Gothard's teachings produce fear, but the Bible teaches that God's love casts out all fear. IBLP members were told if they behaved a certain way, they would receive God's blessing, whereas undeserved favor, grace, and mercy are woven throughout the Biblical narrative.

I can't help but wonder how so many in the church fell prey to these false teachings. It may be because wanting a formula for success and a happiness guarantee is human nature. We want to do everything we can to be good enough to be accepted by God. We forget the Apostle Paul's words to the church in Rome, "For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus" (Romans 3:23-24).