As the days get shorter and the temperatures start to drop, it becomes increasingly clear that another summer is officially over. The children have started back to classes and have traded in their bathing suits for book bags. Carpool lines snake around school buildings once more, while traffic slows to a creep through area school zones.

This time of year brings so many new demands on our schedules. As a homeschool mom, I am responsible for making sure that my children complete their assignments each day along with all of the other responsibilities that life throws my way. Besides school obligations, there are a myriad of activities area families could choose to participate in—from dance to football to scout groups to swimming.

Even if you don’t have young children at home, I think it is safe to assume that this time of year still brings new demands to your schedule. It may mean an increased workload as your company gets close to the end of the fiscal year or greater demands from volunteer organizations to which you belong.

With all the wonderful opportunities we have available to us, it can be so easy to fall into the trap of over-commitment. We excitedly embark on our new adventures only to find that the trip demands more of us than we are able to give. All too often we find ourselves burned out before the end of October arrives.

It doesn’t have to be this way, though. We can proactively take steps to make this season one that is filled with joy and happiness instead of frustration and exhaustion. The first thing we must do is get our priorities in order. Jesus tells us in Matthew 6:33 that we are to seek His Kingdom first.

When faced with an opportunity, a Christian should first ask themselves, “How does this further God’s kingdom?” and “Will this activity get in the way of my relationship with God?” An activity that puts such heavy demands on our schedule that it prevents us from attending church or Bible study is one that we should most likely decline to participate in.

Next, we should determine if the activity is one in which God would have us take on in this season of our lives. Something may glorify God and further His Kingdom, but it may get in the way of the other priorities God has put in our lives.

This is a lesson that I have had to learn the hard way many times over. As a writer and a speaker, many ministry opportunities come my way. I have learned, though, that even wonderful things can be wrong if it is not the right season. When I was a mom of four young children, I had to say no to many opportunities because I had chosen to prioritize time with my family first.

Just like Solomon in Ecclesiastes 3:1, I have learned that, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” When I forget this truth and try to take on tasks that are not meant for me right now, everything suffers—my family, the ministry and the people involved.

One of my favorite quotes comes from author and speaker Ann Voskamp. In her book “One Thousand Gifts,” she reminds us that, “Life is not an emergency.” Learning to say no to good things can be painful at first, but it is also freeing. Life becomes more than just running from place to place or task to task.

I encourage you to prayerfully consider your schedule and all that your family is involved in. Make a list of your priorities and determine if your activities support or undermine them. You may have to make some difficult decisions, but when we focus our time and efforts on God’s priorities in our lives we are rewarded with incredible peace and freedom.