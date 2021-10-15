Saying Grace: Giving children a safe place to land during times of crisis

I recently had the opportunity to chat with UMFS regional director Emily Clark and resource parent recruiter Angela Rivers about the organization and why they do what they do. They shared that they each felt a personal leading to their work in supporting children and their families. UMFS can trace its roots back to an orphanage founded by the United Methodist Church. While they no longer fall under the governance of the church, the spirit of the Biblical calling to care for widows and orphans in their distress can still be found at the heart of their efforts. (James 1:27)

In her role as a resource parent recruiter, Angela’s job is to find people to foster, adopt or to serve as a kinship placement. I asked Angela what she would say to someone who was not in a position to serve in one of those roles about how they could still come alongside children in their time of crisis. She encouraged people to share about the need saying, “You never know who you might know who would be willing and able to serve as a foster family.”

While one of the goals of UMFS is to give children a safe place to land and a temporary resting place during times of family crisis, the ultimate goal is to help their families create a safe environment that allows for reunification. Foster families have the opportunity to come alongside both children and their biological families.