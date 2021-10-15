Saying Grace: Giving children a safe place to land during times of crisis

The doll, still in its box on the shelf, serves as a reminder of a calling unfulfilled. The one where we just knew that God was calling us to adopt a little girl from Ethiopia. Dressed in her African print with her beautiful beaded necklace, she is the likeness of the dolls found in Disney’s It’s a Small World ride. It was my dream to give my new daughter that doll during her first trip to Disney with her new family.
While in the middle of the adoption process, God surprised us with another high-risk pregnancy and another biological daughter, causing us to put our adoption on hold. During that time Ethiopian adoption shut down and the door to our little African princess was closed.
Through the process of trying to adopt internationally, our eyes were also opened to the plight of foster children right here in our own community. There are over 300 individuals under the age of 18 in need of foster care services in the Rappahannock region. Unfortunately, there are never enough foster families available to meet the needs of those children.
One organization that is working to remedy that problem is United Methodist Family Services. UMFS is not just for kids. They are champions for children, teens, families and communities. Their guiding philosophy is to always do whatever it takes to help children and teens successfully overcome the toughest odds so that they can have a bright future. They do this by empowering the entire family to become stable, self-sufficient and caring members of their communities.
I recently had the opportunity to chat with UMFS regional director Emily Clark and resource parent recruiter Angela Rivers about the organization and why they do what they do. They shared that they each felt a personal leading to their work in supporting children and their families. UMFS can trace its roots back to an orphanage founded by the United Methodist Church. While they no longer fall under the governance of the church, the spirit of the Biblical calling to care for widows and orphans in their distress can still be found at the heart of their efforts. (James 1:27)
In her role as a resource parent recruiter, Angela’s job is to find people to foster, adopt or to serve as a kinship placement. I asked Angela what she would say to someone who was not in a position to serve in one of those roles about how they could still come alongside children in their time of crisis. She encouraged people to share about the need saying, “You never know who you might know who would be willing and able to serve as a foster family.”
While one of the goals of UMFS is to give children a safe place to land and a temporary resting place during times of family crisis, the ultimate goal is to help their families create a safe environment that allows for reunification. Foster families have the opportunity to come alongside both children and their biological families.
I have often wondered if I could personally open my heart and my home to a child and only to have them in my life for a short period of time. Both women echoed the sentiment that every moment that you give to one of these children not only changes them, it changes you. You grow in ways that you never could have imagined and their lives are forever impacted by the love that you share with them.
For those who would like to support UMFS financially, donations can be made to its HEAL Campaign (Help Empower All Lives). This program provides the educational, personal, medical and recreational resources that are essential for families in their foster care and adoption programs.
In addition, I am excited to share another opportunity to support the mission of UMFS through attending or sponsoring the Sweetheart Swing Pinup Style Prom hosted by The Downtown Dolls. As a member of The Downtown Dolls, I and the other ladies in our group are diligently seeking businesses who are interested in sponsoring this charity event through a tax-deductible donation. All proceeds raised will be donated to UMFS’ HEAL Campaign. And if you are ready to dance like it is 1959, look for tickets for this one of a kind event to go on sale soon!
For more information about how you can support the mission of UMFS or sponsoring The Downtown Dolls’ Sweetheart Swing, email me at info@heatherablondi.com.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.