SAYING GRACE: God is always right there with us

One of the things I love the most about summer is sitting on my porch and looking out over the garden that I have worked so hard to create. The beauty of the flowers and foliage and all the wildlife they attract bring me so much joy to behold.

As I was looking out over the work of my hands this past Monday evening, I heard faint thunder in the distance as it started to drizzle. I went in the house and joined my daughter on the couch. Moments later, I looked out our back window to see it raining harder than I have ever seen it rain before.

I went to the front door to get a better view and was astonished to see debris swirling in all different directions in our front yard. I ran to grab my daughter and as we came back by the front door on our way to the bathroom (the only interior room in the house) we couldn’t see anything but a greenish tinged wall of wind and rain.

And just like that it was over. The rain and wind ceased. The skies cleared. The sun began to shine and incredibly, a full rainbow arched over our front garden. As I stood surveying the aftermath, I couldn’t believe the amount of damage done in a matter of seconds. A tree fell just a few feet from where we had been sitting on the couch. Branches, large and small, with their bright green leaves were strewn everywhere. Sadly, most of my beautiful garden was flattened to the ground.

Our lives are like that storm sometimes, aren’t they? Life is going along fine and then all of the sudden everything changes. Job loss. A terrifying health diagnosis. The loss of a spouse. Divorce. The winds rage and devastation reigns. Everything that we’ve worked so hard to build comes crashing down around us. It can feel like things will never be good again.

But that little rainbow reminded me that no matter how scary things get, no matter how dark the skies, God is always right there with me. The key to getting through difficult times is to remember that God is with us promising to be our safety and refuge. Because of Him we can have hope that the skies will eventually clear and life will be beautiful again.

Incredibly, sometimes He allows the storms to leave us with something even better than we had before. Just last week, I had a tree company come out to give an estimate on what it would cost to have some branches removed from the trees in the center of our driveway. These branches were blocking the sun from reaching an area of the garden causing what was planted there to fail to grow and thrive.

I was so disappointed when I realized that the cost was outside of our budget. Well, can you guess which branches and trees came down during the storm? If you guessed the very ones that I had asked the tree company to remove, you guessed correctly. I stood in awe the next morning when I saw my plants soaking in the sunshine for the first time in years. It is my hope that they will now thrive in the light of sun, growing to their full potential.

Jesus told us, “I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. Every branch in me that does not produce fruit he removes, and he prunes every branch that produces fruit so that it will produce more fruit.” (John 15:2). God’s pruning can be hard and painful, but it is necessary if we are to live lives that produce much fruit. Just like my garden, He sometimes uses the storms of life to remove the things that were keeping us from growing closer to Him.

Life after the storm doesn’t always go back to normal. In fact, often times it takes a lot of hard work to put things back together. I’ve been reminded of this fact everyday as we work to clean up the damage the winds and rain left behind. But, we can rest in God’s promise to always be there with us, never forsaking us, as He tends and prunes the garden of our lives.