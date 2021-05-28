Saying Grace: Goodbye to a good dog, one of God's incredible creatures

There are days when this column is really difficult to write. When my heart is breaking and I don’t have any meaningful words to share. When I just want to crawl in bed, pull up the covers and sob. Today is one of those days.
We had to say goodbye to our 16-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever yesterday. I have been trying to prepare myself for this day for the last four years. Now that this day is here, I realize that you can never truly be prepared to say goodbye to a beloved pet.
I am telling the absolute truth when I say that Bailey was the best dog ever. Everyone loved Bailey. She was well-behaved, kind and gentle. When it became clear that we were nearing the end, I thanked her for the privilege of being her “mama.”
I am so grateful to God for the gift of this amazing animal. And while my doggy mother’s heart thinks she was the best, I know that she was just one of many incredible creatures. It is to these animals that I look in seasons of doubt. When my faith is small and I wonder if God is just something we have made up to help us cope with this crazy world in which we live, I look to nature for comfort and reassurance.
Paul reminded the church in Rome that all of creation testifies to a Creator: “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse” (Romans 1:20). By observing how precise the mechanics of creation are, one can only come to the conclusion that there is a God.
And so, for the rest of this column, I am going to let nature speak for itself by sharing some of my favorite examples of design in the natural world.
The tailorbird is a songbird found in Asia. It makes a series of holes with its long slender bill and then uses plant fiber, spider webs or even household thread to form separate loops through the holes which are then knotted on the outer side. As a seamstress, I find this incredible! I was not born knowing how to sew. It has taken me 20 years to get to the point where I feel really confident in my abilities, yet this little bird just instinctively knows what to do to create of protective home for its children.
Arctic hares are well designed for their frozen habitat and have several adaptations that allow them to thrive in the Arctic. Their large back feet work as snowshoes, keeping them above the snow and their dark eyelashes act as sunglasses, shielding their eyes from the bright sunshine that bounces off the snow. They have thick warm fur that doubles as camouflage. It is white in winter and brown in the summer.
The two-toed sloth lives its life in slow motion. They move so slowly that they can live their entire life in the same tree hanging by means of long, curved claws. Details matter to our Creator. Amazingly, their hair lies in the opposite direction to that of most mammals allowing rain to run off its body.
Finally, one of the strangest animals in all of Creation is the platypus. In fact, people originally thought that the platypus was a fake animal when it was first described in 1799. It has a beaver-shaped tail that serves as a sort of rudder and it uses its back feet for steering and propelling through its watery home. As a homeschool mom, I teach my children that mammals give birth to live young. Not this mammal. It lays eggs! Oh, and did I mention that it has venomous ankle spurs? Add webbed front feet, a duckbill and fierce back claws and you have one incredible creature!
I hope that I have sparked your interest to look more closely at the natural world around you. I pray that you will also be encouraged by the evidence of intelligent design that can be found in nature.
And if you don’t mind, say a prayer for us as we mourn the loss of this very special member of our family.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.