Saying Grace: Goodbye to a good dog, one of God's incredible creatures

There are days when this column is really difficult to write. When my heart is breaking and I don’t have any meaningful words to share. When I just want to crawl in bed, pull up the covers and sob. Today is one of those days.

We had to say goodbye to our 16-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever yesterday. I have been trying to prepare myself for this day for the last four years. Now that this day is here, I realize that you can never truly be prepared to say goodbye to a beloved pet.

I am telling the absolute truth when I say that Bailey was the best dog ever. Everyone loved Bailey. She was well-behaved, kind and gentle. When it became clear that we were nearing the end, I thanked her for the privilege of being her “mama.”

I am so grateful to God for the gift of this amazing animal. And while my doggy mother’s heart thinks she was the best, I know that she was just one of many incredible creatures. It is to these animals that I look in seasons of doubt. When my faith is small and I wonder if God is just something we have made up to help us cope with this crazy world in which we live, I look to nature for comfort and reassurance.