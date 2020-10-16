Saying Grace: Honoring pastors for all that they do

“When you decided to attend seminary and become a preacher, did you ever think it would bring you to this moment?” My pastor just laughed in response. It was almost midnight. We were in the parking garage at Mary Washington Hospital trying to remove the hard shell luggage carrier from the roof of my car.

My husband had been brought in by ambulance just hours before after having to call 911 for severe chest pains (he is recovering and doing well now). In my panicked state, I completely forgot that the luggage carrier was on top of our van until I heard the loud crunching sound as I drove into the parking garage.

When I texted my pastor at 10 o’clock that night to let him know what had happened, he asked if there was anything he could do to help. I sheepishly admitted my blunder and asked him if he could come help me remove the carrier so that I did not do more damage when leaving the garage. He dropped everything and immediately came over to the hospital. After several missteps, including not having the right key to open the lock, we found ourselves wrestling the luggage carrier—with rails still attached—into the back of my van in the middle of the night.