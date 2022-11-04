SAYING GRACE: How to help singles flourish in our churches

Not long after I graduated high school, I went to one of the leaders of my church with an idea. I wanted to start a ministry called “Daughters Without Dads.” You see, there had been a large number of divorces over the previous years resulting in many of the little girls being left without a father in their life.

Having been through the same experience, I knew how difficult it was to not have a father’s love and support. My idea was to create a group where the strong Christian men of the church could go on outings with these families—never alone and always supervised—so that the girls could see an example of a Godly man.

I excitedly went to one of the elders with my idea. Unfortunately, I left the meeting disappointed and discouraged.

This particular gentleman thought my idea was wonderful, but instead of giving me his blessing to move forward, I was told that I needed to “wait until I had the covering of a husband—he can lead the ministry and you can help.” I responded, “What if it is God’s plan that I never get married? Does that mean that I can never serve in leadership in the church?”

I shouldn’t have been surprised at his response. My own mother had lamented for years of feeling like our church considered her “less-than” or “not complete” because she was a single woman.

While not all churches are as overt with this sentiment, many send the unintentional message that singleness is a stage of life to be passed through as quickly as possible. We do this by the amount of emphasis we place on family ministry and by the lack of time we spend talking about singleness and dating.

Since 2014, single adults have outnumbered married adults in the United States. By not making the effort to include them in our churches, we are excluding a huge portion of the population.

It was the Apostle Paul’s opinion that it was better for a person to remain single so that they would be “free from anxieties.” In his first letter to the church at Corinth he writes, “The unmarried man is anxious about the things of the Lord, how to please the Lord. But the married man is anxious about worldly things, how to please his wife, and his interests are divided” (1 Corinthians 7:32-34).

According to Paul, a single person is better able to serve in ministry because they are not distracted by the needs of their families. So how can we help singles flourish in our churches? Amy Jackson shares the following steps in an article published by Christianity Today titled “Why We Need Single Women Leaders.”

Get to know singles as individuals. There’s a whole range of reasons why people are single and how they feel about their singleness. Ask questions rather than assume.

Invite them to your celebrations. If you’re going to the Fourth of July fireworks, throwing a birthday party or hosting Thanksgiving, invite a single person along.

Refuse to offer platitudes. God doesn’t promise marriage to everyone, but He does promise His presence. Stop yourself from saying things like, “God’s got someone for you,” and “You just need to wait on God’s timing.”

Encourage good boundaries. To whatever degree you can influence your church culture, encourage people in ministry to be allowed rest, vacation and good boundaries. This is critical if we want to see singles succeed in ministry and stick around for the long haul.

Sponsor, invite and validate their ministry. Because there often isn’t a clear path to ministry for singles, they need people to help clear the way for them. Invite them to teach at your ministry event, validate their gifts publicly or sponsor them when your church is looking to fill key ministry roles.

As someone who is currently trying to balance family life and ministry, I agree with the Apostle Paul’s sentiments. It would have been much easier to serve the church when I was single.

Instead of the discouragement I received, I pray that today’s passionate, dedicated single Christians find the support and validation they need to fulfill God’s calling on their lives.