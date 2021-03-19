Saying Grace: Life and legacy of Saint Patrick

Before I traced my family tree during my senior year of high school, I believed my ancestry was purely German. My maiden name is Metzger. My mother’s maiden name is Helmrich. Her grandmother’s maiden name was Frese (Don’t worry. I do not use any of these names for my passwords). It was when I dug deeper that I discovered my Irish roots.
Trace my maternal grandmother’s line far enough back and you discover Teague Riggin, who was born about 1640 in Ireland and who died in 1707, as one of the first settlers of Somerset County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
After uncovering my Irish connections, St. Patrick’s Day was filled with new meaning. No longer was I an outsider looking in. No, this was a celebration of a rich cultural heritage I could now claim as my own.
But the holiday became even more meaningful to me after reading the biography of Saint Patrick in my daughter’s missionary storybook a decade ago. The man who would inspire a holiday celebrated all over the world was born Patricius Sucatus around 400 AD—in England. He had Christian parents and a lovely home surrounded by forests and fields.
Sucat, as he was known, loved to play in the woods with his bow and arrow. One day, as he ran through the dense trees near his house, he was ambushed by a group of pirates from the east coast of Ireland who had come to England to look for slaves. Sucat was ripped from the home and family he loved and taken to England, where he was sold in a slave market.
It was Sucat’s new owner who began to call him Patrick. During his time as a slave, he became friends with many Irish people. He listened to them talk about how storms and droughts and sickness meant that the gods were angry with them. The men lived in fear of never being able to sacrifice enough food or possessions to appease their gods.
The gods the Irish people talked about were nothing like the God he had grown to know and love during his time as a child in England. He felt sorry for the way the people he met lived their lives feeling fear and anxiety. He wished there was some way he could share with his Irish companions the peace and joy that characterized his life.
Six years of slavery came and went. Finally, one night Patrick had a perfect chance to escape. His master was not at home and no one was watching. Patrick decided to run and not look back. He made his way to the docks and boarded a ship bound for England, where he was reunited with his family.
But Patrick never forgot the people of Ireland. He did not forget his dream of telling them about God and his love and compassion for them. He spent the next few years studying the Bible before boarding another ship back to Ireland, where he spent the rest of his life sharing the good news of the Gospel.
In return, the people of Ireland never forgot the man who was forced upon their shores as a slave but who willingly returned as their friend. It is for this reason that St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated throughout the world on March 17.
I have often wondered how I would have reacted had I found myself in Patrick’s circumstances. I think I would have felt extreme anger and bitterness toward the Irish people for it was Irish pirates who stole him away from the life he knew and loved.
In what has become known as the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:43-44).
Patricius Sucatus lived his life in obedience to Jesus’ command and upon his death was greeted with these words by his Savior, “Well done my good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:23).
So the next time you don your “Kiss Me I’m Irish” shirt and pour that bowl of Lucky Charms, don’t forget the life and legacy of the man who became known as Saint Patrick.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.