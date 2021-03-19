Saying Grace: Life and legacy of Saint Patrick

It was Sucat’s new owner who began to call him Patrick. During his time as a slave, he became friends with many Irish people. He listened to them talk about how storms and droughts and sickness meant that the gods were angry with them. The men lived in fear of never being able to sacrifice enough food or possessions to appease their gods.

The gods the Irish people talked about were nothing like the God he had grown to know and love during his time as a child in England. He felt sorry for the way the people he met lived their lives feeling fear and anxiety. He wished there was some way he could share with his Irish companions the peace and joy that characterized his life.

Six years of slavery came and went. Finally, one night Patrick had a perfect chance to escape. His master was not at home and no one was watching. Patrick decided to run and not look back. He made his way to the docks and boarded a ship bound for England, where he was reunited with his family.

But Patrick never forgot the people of Ireland. He did not forget his dream of telling them about God and his love and compassion for them. He spent the next few years studying the Bible before boarding another ship back to Ireland, where he spent the rest of his life sharing the good news of the Gospel.