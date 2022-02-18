Saying Grace: Looking after widows in their time of despair

Widow. Just typing that word strikes fear into my heart. As the wife of a man who has a heart condition that has caused three heart attacks over the last three years, the fear of becoming a widow is ever-present in my life. Having faced almost losing my husband more than once, I have gotten a glimpse into the pain and heart ache the loss of a spouse causes.

Over the years, I have walked with friends as they have navigated life without their soul mate. Their grief and loneliness is overwhelming. Add to that financial instability and learning how to be a single parent to their children and you have a burden that threatens to crush their very existence.

I think this is why we see God’s love and care for widows throughout the Bible. He sees them in their time of despair and displays His deep compassion for them. He commands His people to meet their needs and to protect them from harm. James tells us that caring for this vulnerable population is at the very heart of “pure and undefiled religion” (James 1:27).

Sometimes we show that we care with a warm hug or offering a shoulder to cry on. Other times we can seek to meet their practical needs, like doing repairs around the house, paying a utility bill, watching their children, or inviting them to join your family for dinner. And sometimes, it looks like delivering 400 flower arrangements on Valentine’s Day to remind these precious women that they are still loved and cared for.

Ashley Manning, a florist from North Carolina, first got the idea to provide flowers to area widows after her and her children delivered a bouquet to one of their elderly neighbors. When Manning explained to the woman what they were doing she responded, “This is just so nice, it just makes me want to cry. When they’re gone for so long, you forget to be sad on days like this because you forget what it was like to even get things on Valentine’s Day.”

As they walked back to their car, Manning’s daughter told her that giving flowers to their neighbor made her feel really good. “Is this why we do things like this?” she asked.

“As a parent, that is something that you can’t teach—it’s something that they have to feel on their own,” Manning said. “That’s kind of the most memorable moment for me, was the kids seeing what it meant to that lady. It’s our job to show our kids how to be human. And if we all were just a little bit more selfless and thought a little more about other people, I think this would be a whole different world.”

Manning’s selfless act has inspired many people to join in her in showering widows with love. She had 100 people help her prepare arrangements and gift bags this past Saturday and Sunday. She has inspired our family, as well. We have decided to look for ways that we can bless two of our neighbors who have lost their husbands.

Manning points to her faith as being a huge catalyst for her efforts. “I think that it’s important that we listen to those soft little nudges,” Manning said. “I’m a Christian and I know they’re from the Holy Spirit. And to see this turn into something like this is just definitely, I think, the Lord letting me know that we’re doing the right thing.”

It is my prayer that I never have to walk this road of loss. Unfortunately, chances are high that my husband will make his home in heaven before I do, though I pray that time is a very long way off. If and when that time comes, it will be nice to know that there are people like Ashley Manning in the world who step outside of themselves to show their love and compassion for others.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.